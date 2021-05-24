KANKAKEE — In sogginess and in sunshine this past week, the Kankakee Kultivators planted flowers in more than 60 containers in downtown Kankakee. This included sidewalk urns along the streets, patio containers at the public library and all the planters around the train depot.
Thursday morning, a Bishop McNamara’s botany class joined the effort to speed the project along.
As always, Kankakee’s Downtown Development Corp. initiated and supported this “Downtown Planting,” and the Kultivators drew up its planting designs, ordered and purchased plants, and arranged for their delivery from Woldhuis Nursery in Grant Park to Kankakee.
This year, the Kultivators also weeded all the containers before planting. They also organized the logistics needed to get the flowers to their new planting sites, and club members — with help from their high-school partners — did all the actual hands-in-the-dirt installation and clean-up.
