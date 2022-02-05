KANKAKEE — If you happened to walk past Pastor Chad McGinnis’ classroom recently, you might have done a double take when catching a glimpse of him lecturing to a room full of high school students from behind a cat tree.
Rest assured, he still has all of his mental faculties.
This comical scene was simply the result of an Amazon shipping mix-up and a light-hearted attempt to teach his students a valuable lesson.
“When Amazon sends us lemons, let’s make lemonade.”
McGinnis, who teaches psychology, English and introduction to Christianity at Kankakee Trinity Academy, had placed an order for a teaching podium on Amazon.
When the package arrived, his students opened it for him and asked what sounded like an odd question.
“Pastor Chad, does your podium have fur on it?”
“I was like, no, it shouldn’t,” he said. “They took it out, found the instructions, and it was for some 7-foot cat tower.”
When McGinnis realized that he obviously received the wrong item, he contacted Amazon. The initial response was that he wouldn’t get his money back, just free shipping if he reordered the podium.
McGinnis and his students got to work assembling the cat tree, with yet another life lesson hidden in the act.
“When you get older and have kids, you’re going to have to put together toys,” he joked with his students. “And this is what it’s like, because the instructions are vague.”
If he couldn’t get a refund, he was at least going to take a photo of the product in use in order to leave a proper review of his new “podium.”
He taught from behind the cat tree for the day, eliciting laughs from his students and colleagues.
When the other high school students got wind that he was using a cat tree as a teaching podium, many of them had to come see it for themselves to believe it.
“It was the talk of the school,” he said. “They were just laughing. It made their day.”
McGinnis was finally able to resolve the issue with Amazon; he got his refund, reordered the podium and received the correct item the second time around.
Fortunately, the cat tree won’t go to waste; he brought it home to be enjoyed by his children’s cats.
We’ve all been in the frustrating situation of not getting what we ordered online. When it happened to McGinnis, he thought he might as well find the humor in the situation.
“That’s the thing; everything is so stressful. Why not make it funny? Take advantage of stuff and laugh.”
McGinnis has been involved with KTA through substitute teaching and coaching basketball since his retirement from the Army in 2014. This is his first year as a full-time teacher.
