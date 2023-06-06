Kankakee school buses

Kankakee High School students navigate to their buses in August 2022. Kankakee School District 111 is hiring bus drivers and monitors for next year.

KANKAKEE — In its latest move toward forming an in-house busing system, Kankakee School District 111 has switched fuel vendors to a company that is closer to the area.

The Kankakee School Board OK’d the fuel vendor change during its May 22 meeting.

In April, the board approved a contract with Al Warren Oil Company, based in Hammond, Ind., with offices in Chicago.

