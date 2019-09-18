KANKAKEE — The regional sewer agency is updating its website, which looks as though it comes straight out of the 1990s.
The telltale sign of its age are those crawling banners that were considered fashionable when Bill Clinton was president. The site has yet to include pulldown menus, the common way these days to navigate websites.
On Tuesday, officials from the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency discussed possible changes to the website.
No design overhaul is in the works, but KRMA plans to include more information. In recent times, the agency has added its board agendas and meeting minutes going back to January, though it failed to include this month’s meeting agenda, which one official called an oversight.
Posting of agendas online is something most government bodies have been doing for years, if not decades.
Earlier this year, the Daily Journal requested meeting minutes from KRMA going back to 2014, which the newspaper then posted online.
KRMA’s executive director, Dave Tyson, told the board he would like to send board members’ meeting documents electronically, rather than by paper, to help save money and the environment.
Others agreed with this idea, but some said they would like the agency to provide computer tablets during the meeting, so they could follow along when officials reviewed numbers.
Tyson suggested the possibility of posting all meeting materials online before meetings. This would be more information than even the city of Kankakee and Kankakee County post to their websites, though many school districts, including Kankakee schools, do so.
The board’s chairwoman, Chasity Wells-Armstrong, Kankakee’s mayor, recently said she wanted to provide more information on KRMA’s website.
Tyson said a staff member was working on the website “when time allows.”
The site is at krmawastewater.net.
