Jakob Knox

 Photo provided

MANTENO — The Manteno Chamber of Commerce and the village of Manteno have announced Jakob Knox will be the next president and CEO and marketing and community relations director, starting Feb. 27.

Knox is originally from the Limestone area, is a graduate of Herscher High School and attained his degree from Kankakee Community College.

He comes to the village and chamber after his most current role was with Milner Media Partners as a business development associate, where he created marketing campaigns for local businesses, nonprofits and community events.

