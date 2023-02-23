...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...
Iroquois River near Chebanse affecting Iroquois and Kankakee
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected by late tonight.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Iroquois River from Watseka downstream to confluence with
Kankakee River at Aroma Park, including the Chebanse gauge.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, multiple structures threatened in Watseka.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 7.6 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early tomorrow
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 kt and significant
waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet expected. For the Dense
Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1
NM.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM
CST this evening. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM CST
this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Jakob Knox has been named the next president and CEO and marketing and community relations director for the Manteno Chamber of Commerce and the village of Manteno.
MANTENO — The Manteno Chamber of Commerce and the village of Manteno have announced Jakob Knox will be the next president and CEO and marketing and community relations director, starting Feb. 27.
Knox is originally from the Limestone area, is a graduate of Herscher High School and attained his degree from Kankakee Community College.
He comes to the village and chamber after his most current role was with Milner Media Partners as a business development associate, where he created marketing campaigns for local businesses, nonprofits and community events.
Knox will replace Sarah Marion, who announced her resignation several weeks ago.
Knox will earn $65,000. His salary is equally divided between the village and the chamber of commerce, Mayor Tim Nugent said.
Knox sits on the board of directors for United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, is an auxiliary member for the Kankakee County Historical Society and is a committee member for the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee.
“I’m most looking forward to exploring new innovative ways for chamber members to engage with the community and ensuring that our youth’s thoughts and perspectives are represented and part of the bigger picture. Our community and the businesses that reside here are unique — and I look forward to showcasing and working with them,” Knox said in a news release about the position.
Chris LaRocque, village administrator, added in the news release, “Jakob comes with a lot of enthusiasm and apparent passion for the job. We are confident he will be a great addition to both the village and the chamber and will continue to build on the successes Sarah brought to the position over her remarkable tenure here.”
