Knights of Columbus Council #14012 will be hosting a breakfast buffet and carryout from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 18.
The breakfast will offer pancakes (various varieties), eggs, chorizo sausage, rice and beans, sausage, chilaquiles, biscuits and gravy, egg casserole, milk, coffee, water and juice. The Mexican dishes are homemade.
The cost is $7 per person and $25 for families of four or more. If bringing non-perishable items for the food pantry, the cost becomes $6 per person and $20 for families.
Proceeds will benefit the Knights of Columbus Charities. The breakfast will be held at Settles Center, 907 S. 9th Ave., Kankakee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.