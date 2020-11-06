During World War II, many women aided the war effort by filling jobs traditionally held by men (remember “Rosie the Riveter”?). One of those women was 21-year-old Elaine Marker, who became Kankakee’s first female taxicab driver.
“In April,” the Kankakee Republican-News reported in a Nov. 21, 1944, article, “Mrs. Marker began driving a cab for Julius Neveau and worked for him until July, when she decided that she could contribute more to the war effort by working at the duPont [munitions] plant. The factory work, however, did not agree with her health. ... On Nov. 11 … she started driving a cab again.”
Mrs. Marker told the newspaper she liked being a taxi driver “because she meets so many kinds of people, and most of them are ‘nice.’” When asked whether she received larger tips from passengers than the male drivers, she said that “we never talk about how much we make,” but observed that her tips amounted to about as much as her wages.
The company that she drove for, the Red Top and Yellow Cab Co., operated Kankakee’s largest fleet of taxicabs in the 1930s and 1940s. It dated to 1918, when Julius Neveau Sr. and his sons, Julius Jr. and Howard, founded the Liberty Cab Co., operating a single taxi.
The Neveaus’ company expanded operations in 1921, adding vehicles and adopting a new name, the Red Top Cab Co. Competition for their business at that time consisted of three firms: Star Taxi at 312 S. East Ave.; George Ehrich at 133 N. Schuyler; and the Paul Clark Taxi Service. Clark’s business was the major competitor, operating a fleet of four taxis out of an office and waiting room located on the first floor of the New Grand Hotel at 129 E. Merchant St.
In 1927, the Neveaus apparently absorbed the Clark business, since the Red Top Cab Co. listing in the Kankakee City Directory showed its office and waiting room location as the New Grand Hotel on Merchant Street. An important advantage of the office location was its proximity to the Illinois Central Railroad station. Less than one-half block east of the station, the taxi office was easily accessible to arriving travelers. It would serve as headquarters for the Neveau taxicab operations for 20 years.
Red Top expanded in 1931, when it purchased the Yellow Cab Co., which had been founded by George Ehrich in 1917. For a time, the combined operations were named the Yellow and Terminal Cab Co., but by 1935, it was called Red Top and Yellow. Several years later, the name changed again. It became the Kankakee Red Top, Yellow, and Checker Cab, Inc., after he Neveaus acquired the Checker Cab Co. from owner Albert Ludlow.
By the time that the Checker name was added, the company was settled into a new office and waiting room at 390 S. East Ave. The move was motivated by another addition to the Neveaus’ transportation business — a bus line. In early 1946, they had purchased the Victory Bus Line from its owners, Frank Davis and Ray Karcher.
The bus line connected Kankakee and Manteno, making several daily round trips. Although bus passengers would initially use the taxi company’s Merchant Street waiting room, the Neveaus planned a new facility to serve both buses and taxis. The new headquarters, on the northeast corner of East Avenue and Hickory Street, opened in June 1947. It was advertised as “Kankakee’s Newest and Up-to-Date Restaurant and Bus Depot.”
Julius Neveau Sr. died in 1950, after more than 30 years in the taxicab business. When his son Julius Jr. died in 1957, the family apparently ended its long reign as the city’s major taxi company. In succeeding decades, the Red Top, Yellow, and Checker taxis operated under several different owners. A consistent competitor, from the 1950s through the 1980s, was the Safeway Cab Co., operated by Kankakee resident Denzel Painter.
In recent years, traditional taxicabs have disappeared from the local scene. Their role of carrying paying passengers from place to place has been assumed by “ride-sharing” services, such as Uber and Lyft.
