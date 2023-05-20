“What a shame,” commented an onlooker as raging flames ate away at the former Roper Outdoor Products factory in Bradley on July 14, 1986. “All those jobs up in smoke!”

The sprawling Bradley manufacturing complex had been repurposed as a “business incubator” after Roper deeded the closed plant to the village of Bradley on Jan. 1, 1983. At the time of the fire, it provided low-rent space for 20 companies, mostly small and start-up businesses, which employed a total of more than 400 people. Fifteen of those companies, with 210 workers, fell victim to the flames.

In the mid-1980s, jobs were precious in Kankakee County, which had been hard-hit by the closing of three major manufacturing plants in the early 1980s. The plants had moved to southern states with lower wage and operating costs, leaving thousands of local workers without jobs. Bradley’s unemployment rate had peaked at 25% in 1983; in 1986, it was down to 12%, but was still the second highest in the state of Illinois.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

