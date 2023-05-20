This aerial view, taken at the height of the fire on July 14, 1986, shows the inferno raging inside the former Bradley Outdoor Products plant. The column of thick black smoke rose some 8,000 feet into the air, and was visible from up to 40 miles away.
The David Bradley Company plant as it appeared in 1910 is shown on this postcard. The single-story buildings at left, the oldest part of the plant, had been demolished in the weeks preceding the July 14, 1986, fire. The two large buildings with the “David Bradley Plows” sign were destroyed in that fire; the five-story building at upper right survived.
In this graphic from the Kankakee Daily Journal, the shaded areas mark the buildings destroyed in the 1986 fire. Fifteen of the 20 businesses in the former Bradley Outdoor Products plant were destroyed, with the loss of 210 jobs.
The devastation wrought by the Bradley fire is revealed in this photo of the ruins, taken several days after the flames were extinguished. Hundreds of firefighters from 18 departments battled the blaze for more than ten hours.
Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive
Former Kankakee Daily Journal editorial cartoonist Ken Stark captured the community’s dismay the day after the devastating fire.
“What a shame,” commented an onlooker as raging flames ate away at the former Roper Outdoor Products factory in Bradley on July 14, 1986. “All those jobs up in smoke!”
The sprawling Bradley manufacturing complex had been repurposed as a “business incubator” after Roper deeded the closed plant to the village of Bradley on Jan. 1, 1983. At the time of the fire, it provided low-rent space for 20 companies, mostly small and start-up businesses, which employed a total of more than 400 people. Fifteen of those companies, with 210 workers, fell victim to the flames.
In the mid-1980s, jobs were precious in Kankakee County, which had been hard-hit by the closing of three major manufacturing plants in the early 1980s. The plants had moved to southern states with lower wage and operating costs, leaving thousands of local workers without jobs. Bradley’s unemployment rate had peaked at 25% in 1983; in 1986, it was down to 12%, but was still the second highest in the state of Illinois.
