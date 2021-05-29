On Sunday, Nov. 12, 1944, hundreds of Bradley men and women were serving in the United States Armed Forces; many were in Europe battling the Nazis, others were “island hopping” across the Pacific, fighting the forces of Imperial Japan.
Back home in the village of Bradley on that November day, more than 1,000 of their fellow citizens gathered to dedicate a large plaque in honor of those who were serving.
Located on the north side of Broadway, just west of the American Legion Post 766 meeting hall, the plaque initially was inscribed with 487 names.
By the war’s end almost a year later, the number of names displayed had grown to 520.
Of that number, 19 Bradleyans had died while in service during the war.
The Kankakee Republican-News announced plans for the dedication ceremony in its Nov. 10 edition.
“A dream that emanated from the minds of several Bradley Office of Civilian Defense corps workers two years ago will come true Sunday when a huge servicemen’s plaque ... and a flag and flagpole will be dedicated at approximately 2 p.m.”
Preceding the dedication ceremony was a parade stepping off from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School at 1:30 p.m.
Led by the high school band, the parade included parents of servicemen and servicewomen, active members of the armed forces, contingents from Bradley’s American Legion Post 766 and Kankakee’s Post 85, Bradley village officials and local political figures, representatives of labor unions and other organizations and the band from St. Patrick High School.
The march ended at the quarter-block site where the plaque had been erected by volunteer labor.
The property, which would become a memorial park, had been donated by the village of Bradley; funds for the building materials had been raised by the Civil Defense group and by Post 766 and its Auxiliary.
The plaque, with its 18 long columns of names, formed the centerpiece of a concrete and stone structure 33 feet wide, 13 feet deep and 9 feet high.
The center section and two stone wings sat atop a four-step raised base.
At top center, the plaque bore the inscription, “Lest we forget ...in commemoration of the men and women of Bradley who have answered the call to colors of our country in World War II.”
The dedication ceremonies got underway at 2 p.m., with posting of the colors and several musical numbers performed by the high school bands.
The plaque was dedicated by the Rev. Raymond Bernau, pastor of St. Joseph Church, and unveiled by Major Ben Vickery and Aviation Cadet J. Leonard Mulligan.
In a short talk presented by Ruel Hall, Kankakee County Superintendent of Schools, the crowd learned that almost one-seventh of Bradley’s population was currently on active military service, and that the village had the distinction of being second in the entire nation for voluntary enlistments in proportion to its population.
Keynote speaker of the day was Major Norman Gillespie of the United States Army, who delivered a patriotic address; he stressed that, “America [is] the melting pot of the world…our boys are a combination of many nationalities.”
In its Nov. 13 edition, the Republican-News reported highlights of the event, concluding with, “The dedication closed with the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner, a prayer and the sounding of taps. The day was perfect for such an occurrence.”
More than three-quarters of a century has passed since that November day in 1944, but the spirit that inspired its creation lives on.
The carefully-maintained monument has been updated through the years to honor Bradleyans who have served their country in other wars.
On the western end of the structure is a plaque listing the names of 81 men from the village who served in World War I; at the east end, another plaque is devoted to “Those who made the supreme sacrifice” in the Korean and Vietnam wars.
The most recent of the plaques honors those who served in the Persian Gulf War of the 1990s.
Below the large central listing of those who served in World War II, a new inscription, carved in a granite panel, was added in 1981. It reads:
“Dedicated to those of the Village of Bradley who distinguished themselves by serving their country in time of war.”
