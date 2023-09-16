Local trivia A quarter-century before it was flattened by the 1963 tornado, the tiny town of Exline was in the news as the “Flying Village.” How and when did it earn that name? Answer: On Jan. 5, 1937, the entire population of Exline — 21 men, women and children — boarded a DC-3 aircraft at Chicago’s Midway Airport for a flight that would include circling over their temporarily deserted community. During the flight, several of the residents would be interviewed as part of a live radio broadcast. The “Flying Village” event, a publicity stunt for American Airlines, drew national attention.

During a 51-year span, from 1912 to 1963, deadly tornadoes struck Kankakee County four times, causing 12 deaths, dozens of injuries, and millions of dollars in damage. Last week’s “Looking Back” column described the tornadoes of 1912 and 1948.

This week’s column will be devoted to two storms, in 1954 and 1963, that will be remembered by many Kankakee County residents.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

