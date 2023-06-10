In the chilly, turbulent water of the Kankakee River, volunteer rescuer Lindo Corso supports 11-year-old John Eriksen, one of three boys who were washed over the Kankakee dam on the afternoon of March 19, 1953. The other two boys, Michael Belluso and Glen Rosendahl, were swept away and drowned.
Safe in the grasp of a Kankakee firefighter, John Eriksen can be seen in the fire department’s rescue boat. Sprawled across the boat’s bow is exhausted rescuer Lindo “Joe” Corso, who held the boy above water until the boat arrived.
On March 30, 1953, LIFE magazine ran a two-page spread of photos depicting the rescue of John Eriksen by Lindo Corso and Kankakee firefighters. The dramatic photos were captured by Kankakee Daily Journal photographers James Marek and Robert Bydalek.
Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive
Lindo “Joe” Corso dangles from a rope on the west side of the Washington Avenue bridge as he is lowered to rescue John Eriksen.
After being brought to shore, John Eriksen was quickly stripped of his soaked clothing, wrapped in warm blankets and taken to St. Mary’s Hospital by Kankakee firefighters.
A large crowd of spectators lines the west side of the Washington Avenue bridge, watching as the fire department rescue boat reaches Lindo Corso and John Eriksen.
On the afternoon of March 19, 1953, an adventure on the Kankakee River turned into a tragedy involving three 11-year-old south side boys.
The boys — Michael Belluso of 923 S. Schuyler Ave., Glen Rosendahl of 842 S. Fourth Ave., and John Eriksen of 868 S. Schuyler Ave. — were students at St. Rose Grade School. The parochial school had closed early that day in observance of the Feast of St. Joseph.
Although details were unclear, the boys had apparently found a rowboat on the south bank of the river, upstream of the under-construction Schuyler Avenue bridge, and launched into the rapidly flowing, rain-swollen river. It was a windy, chilly spring day with temperatures in the low 40s.
The boat bearing the three boys was swiftly propelled downstream past the Schuyler Avenue bridge piers. Ahead of them was the Illinois Central Railroad bridge, and just beyond that structure, the Kankakee River dam.
Shortly after 2 p.m., the out-of-control boat was spotted by people on the riverbank, who alerted a Kankakee Fire Department unit that was nearby. The firefighters had responded to an earlier, unfounded call of a body in the river.
“Seeing that the boys were helpless and were soon going over the dam,” reported the Kankakee Daily Journal, “Capt. John Marquart grabbed a life preserver from the emergency truck and ran from the railroad bridge to the middle of the Washington Ave. bridge. He quickly tossed it over the side, holding on to the attached rope.”
Marquart told the Journal that the boys had abandoned the boat just above the dam, and were swept into the turbulent, swirling water between the dam and the Washington Avenue bridge. The life preserver landed in the water on the east side of the bridge and was seized by the boys.
“Two of the boys grabbed the preserver and the third boy got hold of the line and began shouting for help,” said Marquart.
The force of the current carried the boys and the life preserver beneath the bridge to open water on the west side of the structure. The fire captain told the Journal, “After about a minute the boy holding the rope let go and a minute later one of the boys on the preserver let go.”
Although a fire department rescue boat had been launched from a landing at Fifth Avenue, the two boys — Glen Rosendahl and Michael Belluso —disappeared beneath the frigid, rough waters of the river before the firefighters could reach them.
The third boy, John Eriksen, clung to the life preserver that was held in place by Capt. Marquart’s rope.
“Seeing that the Eriksen boy was growing weak,” reported the Journal, “Lindo ‘Joe’ Corso, of Ottawa, a resident engineer on the Schuyler Ave. bridge, volunteered to be lowered on a rope to hold the youngster. After reaching the water, Corso wrapped his leg through the life preserver and held the boy’s head out of the water until the boat arrived. Lt. Roger Regnier and Fireman Glenn Johnson arrived in the boat several minutes later and took the pair to the north bank.”
Journal reporter Stanley Slom and photographer James Marek were on the north bank of the river when the fire department boat arrived carrying the Ericksen boy and Corso.
“We watched the fireman carry the hysterically screaming boy to the emergency squad, strip him of his wet clothes, wrap him in warm blankets, and whisk him off to the hospital,” wrote Slom.
The Journal noted, “Corso refused any help and disappeared into the rushing crowd after giving his name to a policeman … [he] went back to his job as resident engineer for the State Division of Highways without mentioning his experience to fellow workers.”
Although Corso “modestly declined to play the hero’s role,” as the Journal noted in an interview, he found himself — some 10 days later — the recipient of national attention. The March 30, 1953, issue of LIFE magazine featured two full pages of photos (taken by Journal photographers James Marek and Robert Bydalek) focusing on Corso and his rescue of young John Eriksen.
Search efforts to recover the bodies of the Belluso and Rosendahl boys began immediately after Eriksen’s rescue.
“Firemen continued to drag the river for the two missing boys the rest of the afternoon but the tremendous current at the spot they disappeared is believed to have carried the boys far down the river. Operations were suspended as darkness set in,” the Journal reported.
It would be a full month until the boys’ remains were found. On Sunday afternoon, April 19, Michael Belluso’s body was discovered several miles downstream from the city; the same day, Glen Rosendahl’s body was found northwest of Warner Bridge in Will County. Both boys were identified by the Rev. Henry Wilkening of St. Rose Church, where they were students at the parish school.
Funeral services for both boys were held at St. Rose Church on Tuesday, April 21, with schoolmates of the two boys attending in a group. Services for Michael Belluso were at 9:30 a.m., with his cousins serving as pallbearers. At the 11 a.m. services for Glen Rosendahl, St. Rose students were the pallbearers.
Local trivia The dam across the Kankakee River at the foot of West Avenue has been a familiar local feature for many years. When was the first dam built at that site? Answer: In 1858, only five years after Kankakee was founded. The dam was built to provide waterpower for a gristmill that had been relocated from a site farther downstream, near what is now Perry Farm. The original Kankakee dam was constructed of wood; it was rebuilt in concrete in 1906. Today, the dam provides waterpower to a city-owned electrical generating plant on the south bank of the river. {related_content_uuid}cc39d84e-a715-4641-b659-3a8ea49f6f66{/related_content_uuid}
