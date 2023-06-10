On the afternoon of March 19, 1953, an adventure on the Kankakee River turned into a tragedy involving three 11-year-old south side boys.

The boys — Michael Belluso of 923 S. Schuyler Ave., Glen Rosendahl of 842 S. Fourth Ave., and John Eriksen of 868 S. Schuyler Ave. — were students at St. Rose Grade School. The parochial school had closed early that day in observance of the Feast of St. Joseph.

Although details were unclear, the boys had apparently found a rowboat on the south bank of the river, upstream of the under-construction Schuyler Avenue bridge, and launched into the rapidly flowing, rain-swollen river. It was a windy, chilly spring day with temperatures in the low 40s.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

