In Chicago’s Graceland Cemetery, there is a headstone bearing the name, “Timothy Webster,” but the grave is empty.

Webster is actually buried beneath a simple white marble stone in the township cemetery at Onarga, an Iroquois County village some 90 miles south of Chicago. The headstone in the Chicago cemetery is actually a memorial, part of the Pinkerton National Detective Agency’s burial plot for its deceased agents.

Timothy Webster died at the age of 40 in Richmond, Virginia, where he was hanged as a Union spy on April 29, 1862, by the Confederate government. He was the first spy executed by the Confederates during the Civil War.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

