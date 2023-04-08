This 1923 advertisement from the Kankakee Republican promoted the selection of a crystal radio set as the ideal Christmas gift for a young boy. Julian Wilhelmi’s radio shop was on the lower level of 171 S. Schuyler Avenue.
The first radio broadcast originating in Kankakee took place on April 18, 1926. “Gypsy” radio station WIBM set up for a full week of programming on the stage of the Knights of Columbus auditorium on Indiana Avenue.
“Cathedral-style” tabletop radio sets like this one were a fixture in the parlors of many homes during the 1930s. The radio was tuned to the desired station by rotating the knob at lower center.
During the “Golden Age of Radio,” entire families gathered around the set to listen to variety programs, comedy shows, musical concerts and drama presentations.
During the 1930s, the phrase “Return with us now to those thrilling days of yesteryear…” booming from the living room radio set signaled to numerous Kankakee County children (and probably as many adults) that it was time for their favorite weekly program, “The Lone Ranger.”
Although the nation was mired in a deep economic depression during that decade, the 1930s would be remembered as “The Golden Age of Radio.” Stations across the nation, connected into networks such as the Mutual Broadcasting System, CBS and NBC, provided listeners with an around-the-clock menu of programs ranging from grand opera to “soap opera” (more about them later).
Many of the programs were “serials,” with a continuing story or characters each week (such as “The Lone Ranger,” “Little Orphan Annie,” “I Love a Mystery,” “Captain Midnight” and “Jack Armstrong, the All-American Boy”); others were musical shows featuring dance orchestras, comedy programs spotlighting popular personalities such as Jack Benny, Jimmy Durante and Red Skelton, and daytime dramas aimed at homemakers.
The “radio era” began on the evening of Nov. 2, 1920, when KDKA in Pittsburgh, the nation’s first commercial radio station, broadcast live voting returns in the Warren G. Harding/James Cox presidential election. That historic first broadcast had reached relatively few listeners, since the station’s signal did not reach far beyond Pittsburgh, and most radio receivers at that time were difficult-to-tune and hard-to-hear “crystal sets.”
By 1924, the number of commercial radio stations across the nation had increased to 600, and more practical radio receivers, using vacuum tubes rather than a crystal, became readily available. Vacuum tube radios were simpler to tune to a station, and allowed programs to be heard with a loudspeaker, rather than headphones.
Advertisements for radio sets began appearing in the Kankakee Republican newspaper in late 1923. “Make This a Radio Christmas,” advertised the Baird-Swannell hardware store on Dec. 10. The ad described the “SEC-TRON De Luxe Receiving Set,” which “may be set up in any room in the house, or carried from one location to another without any trouble. …You will not know a fine reception by Radio until you have heard a SEC-TRON.”
During that same Christmas season, local merchant Julian Wilhelmi promoted a radio crystal set as a gift for a boy that would “keep him out of mischief.” Wilhelmi wrote, “Will he behave — I’ll say he will, when he gets his radio set, and he will show a lot of skill in running it, you bet.”
Kankakee radio listeners of the 1920s tuned into Chicago radio stations for both network programs and such local features as the WLS Showboat, a variety show billed as the “Floating Palace of Wonder.” The first radio broadcast to originate in Kankakee was aired on April 18, 1926, when Station WIBM came to town and set up on the stage of the Knights of Columbus auditorium on Indiana Avenue.
WIBM was a “gypsy” station that moved from town to town each week. The station would then broadcast performances by local entertainers (and sell advertising time to local businesses). “Tune in on WIBM all this week and hear your neighbor entertain” trumpeted an advertisement in the Kankakee Republican. The ad invited residents to visit the K of C auditorium during a broadcast and “see how it’s done” (with an admission fee of 25 cents).
It would be more than two decades until radio broadcasting would return to Kankakee. On Sunday afternoon, June 1, 1947, radio station WKAN went “on the air” from its studios at 183 N. Schuyler Avenue. The initial broadcast day lasted three hours, and included a specially written 40-minute-long historical show called “Wonderful Land,” a number of short musical performances, interviews, a newscast and a sports report. The following day, the station began a full 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. programming schedule.
And now, as promised, back to the “soap operas.” These continuing daytime dramas, aimed primarily at women listeners, acquired the sudsy program description because they were generally sponsored by soap manufacturing companies. Chicago station WGN presented the first soap opera, “Clara, Lu, and Em” on June 16, 1930. Sponsored by Colgate-Palmolive, the show lasted until the mid-1940s.
Some of the most popular “soaps” airing during the 1930s and 1940s included “Young Widder Brown,” “Just Plain Bill” (“a story of people just like people we all know”), “Life Can Be Beautiful,” “Portia Faces Life” and “Our Gal Sunday.” One of the longest-running daytime dramas (1933-1960) was “Ma Perkins,” (sometimes identified by the sponsoring soap company’s name, “Oxydol’s Own Ma Perkins”).
Often described as “America’s mother of the air,” the show’s title character was described as a “kindly, trusting widow” with “a big heart and a great love of humanity. She always offered her homespun philosophy to troubled souls in need of advice.”
By the late 1950s, the most popular radio “soaps” had made the transition to television; the remainder “went down the drain” as radio became dominated by new formats, such as call-in/talk shows and deejays spinning “Top 40” records.
