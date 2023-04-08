During the 1930s, the phrase “Return with us now to those thrilling days of yesteryear…” booming from the living room radio set signaled to numerous Kankakee County children (and probably as many adults) that it was time for their favorite weekly program, “The Lone Ranger.”

Although the nation was mired in a deep economic depression during that decade, the 1930s would be remembered as “The Golden Age of Radio.” Stations across the nation, connected into networks such as the Mutual Broadcasting System, CBS and NBC, provided listeners with an around-the-clock menu of programs ranging from grand opera to “soap opera” (more about them later).

Many of the programs were “serials,” with a continuing story or characters each week (such as “The Lone Ranger,” “Little Orphan Annie,” “I Love a Mystery,” “Captain Midnight” and “Jack Armstrong, the All-American Boy”); others were musical shows featuring dance orchestras, comedy programs spotlighting popular personalities such as Jack Benny, Jimmy Durante and Red Skelton, and daytime dramas aimed at homemakers.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

