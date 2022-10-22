...Fire Danger Again This Afternoon...
The “gold statue of Le Coeur Sacre high on the domed turret of St. Viateur’s college,” referred to in the 1900 article, is visible atop the cupola of the college’s Roy Memorial Chapel in this early 1900s view. The building and much of the college campus was destroyed in a 1906 fire.
The Bourbonnais Town Hall, shown in this 1930s photo, was located for many years on the “triangle” formed by what are today Illinois Route 102 and Illinois Route 45. It was demolished and replaced by the current Bourbonnais Village Hall when the intersection was realigned in the mid-1970s.
Dr. and Mrs. Antoine Bergeron were prominent members of the Bourbonnais community in 1900. This photo was made in 1902, commemorating their golden wedding anniversary. The couple had three sons: Victorian and Eugene, who followed their father into the medical profession, and Achille, who became a Viatorian priest and served as pastor of Notre Dame Church in Chicago.
Noel LeVasseur, who opened a trading post in a grove of trees at what is now Bourbonnais in 1832, induced many French-Canadians to emigrate from Quebec to his Illinois settlement in the 1840s and 1850s.
The Church of the Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary was the spiritual center of the French-Canadian community of Bourbonnais. This view was taken from the roof of Marsile Hall at St. Viateur College in the 1920s.
Notre Dame Academy, as shown in a 1900 booklet of views of institutions and businesses in Kankakee County. The large building, which served both “day school” and boarding students, was located to the northeast of Maternity BVM church. The school opened in 1860, and closed as a boarding school in 1949.
In the May 25, 1900, edition of the Chicago Sunday Chronicle, an anonymous correspondent wrote of the village of Bourbonnais, “It is so peculiar, so thoroughly French, so picturesque that it becomes distinctive among American towns.”
To better convey the unique atmosphere of the tiny Kankakee County community, the author waxed poetic:
“The church spire, dark as French eyes, slender and full of grace, caressed by the misty tops of soft May willows; a gold statue of Le Coeur Sacre high on the domed turret of St. Viateur’s college; the tender leaning of lilac blossoms against the stained walls of old Acadian-fashioned houses; a feverish burst of fragrance from flowering apple trees white and tremulous against a sunset sky — and then the low voice of a young French priest chanting the Ave Maria — this is Bourbonnais, Bourbonnais in the month of May, Bourbonnais gentle and full of quiet, overflowing with the ‘new wine of the wind of spring.’”
The author noted, “It is remarkable that within fifty miles of Chicago such a settlement as Bourbonnais should exist,” tracing its origin to the fur trader Francois Bourbonnais Sr., who operated a trading post there in the early 1830s.
“It was but a log cabin deep in the forests, the beginning of Bourbonnais, and for all the growth it had, it might as well have been stillborn. Not until the advent of Noel LeVasseur did it achieve a spark of life.
“During his regime, which lasted from 1836 to his death in 1879, the French gathered from all parts of Canada and Acadie and established this mother parish of that entire section of Illinois of which so much still remains, like Bourbonnais, entirely French….LeVasseur sold Bourbonnais little by little. The church was built, the college and the convent finished, and the village has rested since.”
To illustrate Noel LeVasseur’s central role in the development of Bourbonnais, the writer quoted two of the village’s old settlers:
“‘Mon Dieu!,’ cried old Simon Delonais, “he gave us land, he gave us houses, he gave us tools, he gave us food.”
“‘He was boss of the Indians, boss of all things —a great man,’ said Antoine Bergeron.”
The newspaper reporter most likely traveled from Chicago to Kankakee aboard an Illinois Central train, then journeyed onward to Bourbonnais by trolley.
“The first glimpses [of the town] are charming. The electric car line extends from Kankakee through Bradley and quite to the end of Bourbonnais. It is like passing along the bare stripped branch of a November tree and suddenly leaping into a sweet fullness of foliage.
“It is all gold with sun and dandelions and green, with the wonderful color of spring, and the houses, built by Alec LaMontagne, painted in soft colors, are white and rain-washed and do not stare hard at the eye.
“Then up out of a triangle of pis-en-lit, as the dandelions are called, jumps the white face of the town hall, all streaked and somewhat smudgy, but stiff and stubborn like a small boy who won’t wash. And that stares hard. It is the only thing in Bourbonnais — except the people — which does stare.”
Stating that, “As in all villages, there are some …central characters of interest,” the author goes on to develop a word portrait of one such local “character,” Simon Delonais.
“Delonais is the police force of the town. He patrols his beat on the sagging and grisly porch of the Legris tavern, and around the corner from the fierce calaboose.”
(The author digresses briefly to describe the “fierce calaboose,” or village jail: “That is a mite of a whitewashed shed that one could topple over with one’s little finger, but the door is strong and is ferocious with an iron padlock and three very big rusty hinges that make a noise.”)
Delonais, the writer notes, wears a star of office that “is more brilliant than Jupiter. He himself has the look of an old fighting cock…because it is quite necessary for one to be so who is always elected a police force. The people of Bourbonnais will always keep Delonais in office…he would never arrest anyone because his heart is too good, and that appeals to the Bourbonnais people. Three times only has Delonais arrested people and they were tramps from Kankakee, and after he locked them up the good old gentleman straightaway unlocked them.”
While the tranquil nature of life in the village of Bourbonnais most likely appealed to most of its 300 residents, it was less popular with its young people. A young woman identified only as “Tulip” told the reporter, “For fun here, we have to read the paper about the fun the people have in Kankakee. Many of the boys who stay in the village become like setting hens and sit all day on the porches of the stores, gossiping. There is nothing that you have on from the crown of your head to the sole of your feet that they do not know. In between Mass and devotions, they gossip, gossip, gossip. That has made Father Beaudoin angry; he’s always after the people for that; but they say, ‘Mon Dieu! What else have we to talk about if not each other?’”
