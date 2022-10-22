In the May 25, 1900, edition of the Chicago Sunday Chronicle, an anonymous correspondent wrote of the village of Bourbonnais, “It is so peculiar, so thoroughly French, so picturesque that it becomes distinctive among American towns.”

To better convey the unique atmosphere of the tiny Kankakee County community, the author waxed poetic:

“The church spire, dark as French eyes, slender and full of grace, caressed by the misty tops of soft May willows; a gold statue of Le Coeur Sacre high on the domed turret of St. Viateur’s college; the tender leaning of lilac blossoms against the stained walls of old Acadian-fashioned houses; a feverish burst of fragrance from flowering apple trees white and tremulous against a sunset sky — and then the low voice of a young French priest chanting the Ave Maria — this is Bourbonnais, Bourbonnais in the month of May, Bourbonnais gentle and full of quiet, overflowing with the ‘new wine of the wind of spring.’”

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

Recommended for you