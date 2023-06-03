“Maria Tunicka is a cast-iron kitten.”
Kankakee Daily Journal writer Joan Hurling chose that vivid word picture to introduce the newspaper’s readers to the first full-time (and first woman) conductor of the Kankakee Symphony Orchestra. (The orchestra would add “Valley” to its name in 1986.)
To complete her description of Miss Tunicka, Hurling wrote, “Soft, feminine, warm and outgoing in conversation over a cup of coffee, she becomes a roaring tiger with a baton in her hand and a stage of musicians at her command.”
Hurling’s profile of the young, Polish-born conductor appeared two weeks before the first concert of the orchestra’s 1971-72 season. The orchestra, composed of approximately 70 (mostly local, mostly amateur) musicians, was in only its third performing season. It traced its roots to a chamber music group formed in 1965 by the late Dr. Reinhold Schuller, his wife Waltraud (Val), and Mary (Mrs. Walter) Maddox. By 1968, The Society for the Friends of Music, as it was then called, had grown into a full orchestra, and presented its first symphonic concert.
In preparation for her Nov. 7, 1970, debut with the Kankakee Symphony, Maria Tunicka presided over an intensive series of six weekly rehearsals. Again, Hurling provided Journal readers with a colorful description of the conductor at work:
“She becomes … a force, rather than a person, shouting commands, pounding her foot for emphasis, tossing her head and moving each section of instruments in precisely the direction and at precisely the tempo she wants. Her hands grasp for the melody, punch for emphasis and gather up the entire orchestra into an encompassing crescendo. By the end of a rehearsal session, she and her musicians are exhausted with the effort.”
Tunicka’s journey to the orchestra podium began when she was still a teenager. While she was singing in a baroque music group, one of her teachers suggested that she try conducting. After gaining some experience, Maria was urged to enter the annual competition for admission to the Warsaw Conservatory’s conducting class. Since the class admitted only one student each year, competition was fierce. She won … but found the professor and the class (consisting of older, more experienced male musicians) to be unwelcoming.
“For the first two weeks,” she recalled, “the professor refused to even acknowledge my presence in his class. At the end of the second week, he threw two scores at me — a Mozart and a Haydn — and said, ‘I’m going away for a month. When I come back, be prepared to conduct one of these scores by heart. And if so much as one note is wrong, you will be out of the class!”
She studied intensely, committing both scores to memory. When the professor returned, she confidently told him to choose either score for her examination. Before Maria even completed the exam, the professor told her he could teach her no more. He advanced her to the final stage of the five-year program, allowing her to finish in just over two years.
The young conducting prodigy soon found success in Poland, serving as guest conductor for such prestigious musical organizations as the Warsaw National Philharmonic Orchestra and the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra. She won first prize in Poland’s Radio Broadcast Conducting competition, and second place in an international conducting competition held in Venice, Italy.
In 1968, Maria and her husband, cellist Aleksander Ciechanski, immigrated to the United States and settled in St. Louis. Ciechanski joined the St. Louis Symphony, and Maria began seeking a conducting position. As a woman in a male-dominated field, she was able to find only occasional guest conductor opportunities.
“In this country,” wrote Joan Hurling, “… she has met with resistance both from other male conductors and females serving on boards governing the hiring of symphony conductors.”
Tunicka told Hurling, “It’s hard to believe the male resistance to women in the professions in this country … women still must battle to prove they can work as well as men.”
Her breakthrough came in mid-1970, when she was hired as the full-time music director and conductor of the Kankakee Symphony. The newspaper review of her first concert as conductor on Nov. 7 was strongly positive. The Daily Journal’s reviewer proclaimed, “This year’s concert season will not be a dull one, to be attended only out of a sense of duty, if Miss Tunicka can continue to bring out as inspired an orchestral performance in each of the succeeding dates as she did with the opening concert. She is commanding and demanding of her musicians and apparently they are tuned in to her.”
Unfortunately, Tunicka’s “commanding and demanding” style eventually led to a parting of the ways between the conductor and the orchestra.
“Her reputation was to be far too hard on local musicians, sometimes driving them off so that ‘more professional’ out-of-town players could be brought in,” recalled Kankakee attorney Dennis Marek, who was president of the Symphony Board in the early 1970s. The expense of hiring professional musicians strained the orchestra’s finances.
There were also programming issues, he noted, “She refused to play lighter pieces and abhorred pop concerts.” The Symphony Board decided not to renew Tunicka’s contract, ending her tenure after two seasons.
She became the associate conductor of the Florida Symphony Orchestra in Orlando in 1975. For ten years, from 1976 to 1986, she was music director and conductor of the Brevard Symphony Orchestra in Melbourne, Fla. In 1986, she became the artistic director and conductor of the newly-formed Florida Space Coast Philharmonic Orchestra, located at Cocoa, Fla. Now retired, she lives in Merritt Island, Fla.
