“Maria Tunicka is a cast-iron kitten.”

Kankakee Daily Journal writer Joan Hurling chose that vivid word picture to introduce the newspaper’s readers to the first full-time (and first woman) conductor of the Kankakee Symphony Orchestra. (The orchestra would add “Valley” to its name in 1986.)

To complete her description of Miss Tunicka, Hurling wrote, “Soft, feminine, warm and outgoing in conversation over a cup of coffee, she becomes a roaring tiger with a baton in her hand and a stage of musicians at her command.”

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

Recommended for you