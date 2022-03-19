“The building of hard roads and the increased number of automobiles used for business and pleasure purposes make it imperative that a well disciplined, highly trained motorcycle police force be organized to regulate traffic and safeguard property and lives,” wrote a Chicago Tribune reader in a letter to the editor that appeared in the newspaper’s Jan. 5, 1921, edition.
In 1921, Illinois had approximately 1,200 miles of paved roads and 583,400 licensed passenger cars (up from 38,269 only a decade earlier).
Rapid growth in both automobiles and road building would continue — by the end of the 1920s, the state would have more than 1,400,000 cars cruising the nation’s largest network of paved roads (more than 7,000 “hard road” miles).
Only three days before the Tribune reader’s letter, that newspaper had editorialized, “The state has voted for good roads and must have them for its proper development, but a road not only connects the country production with city consumption, but it connects the country with city criminality.”
The first attempt to create a state highway police force had been in 1920, when a bill sponsored by State Sen. Henry Dunlap, of Champaign, failed to pass in the state legislature.
The state police issue would be a topic for debate and political maneuvering in the General Assembly for many years to come.
On Jan. 10, 1921, Kankakeean Len Small, who had campaigned on a “hard roads” platform, was inaugurated as Illinois governor.
During his two terms in office, he continued, sped up and expanded the road building program begun by his predecessor.
Small also found a way to at least make a beginning on establishing a state highway police program.
On June 24, 1921, the General Assembly approved a bill setting maximum weights for loads on trucks using state highways.
Tacked onto that bill was a provision that allowed the state’s Department of Public Works and Buildings to “appoint patrol officers to enforce the motor vehicle law ... on any highway in the state.”
To head this new police force, Small chose John Stack, a political ally and veteran police officer from Kankakee.
At the age of 48, Stack had already spent almost a quarter-century in law enforcement, including a term as Kankakee’s police chief.
Stack set about recruiting a statewide group of 100 patrol officers.
Mounted on powerful motorcycles, these patrolmen would enforce the state’s motor vehicle laws and respond to serious crimes committed in small towns and rural areas.
Meanwhile, in the General Assembly, two competing state police bills were seeking votes.
Sen. Dunlap had reintroduced the bill that failed to pass in 1920.
It called for a new agency with a military-style police force that would operate out of district offices across the state.
The second bill was introduced by Sen. Richard Meents, of Iroquois, whom the Chicago Tribune described as “Gov. Small’s ‘good road’ strategist.”
Meents’ bill basically expanded and formalized the existing highway police force under Chief Stack.
It also changed the name of the unit to the “State Highway Maintenance Police,” a strategy to allow operating funds to come from the existing highway department budget, instead of requiring a separate appropriation from the legislature.
The Meents bill was approved and signed into law by Gov. Small on June 29, 1923.
A 1923 Chicago Tribune editorial advocating passage of a highway police bill outlined the responsibilities of such an organization: “A state police force such as is desired will protect the farmer from robbery or attack. It will enforce the highway traffic laws. It will be prepared to prevent the escape of robbers or other criminals in swift automobiles. It will reduce crime and enhance the safety of persons and property.”
In addition to ticketing speeders and enforcing weight limits on trucks, the highway police force responded to robberies, murders and other serious crimes committed in rural areas and small communities.
One major crime to which they responded was the kidnapping murder of one of their own patrolmen.
On Feb. 5, 1927, the bullet-riddled body of Patrolman Lory L. Price was found in an isolated field in southern Illinois.
Price and his wife, Ethel, had disappeared from their home in downstate Marion on Jan. 17.
Chief John Stack personally led efforts to find the killers of the Prices.
Suspicion fell on Charles Birger, head of a major criminal gang in southern Illinois.
The Chicago Tribune reported on March 24 that Stack had questioned the gang leader “regarding a theory that the dead patrolman ‘knew too much’ of the workings of Birger and his gang.”
Stack wrung a confession from one of Birger’s gang members, and on June 11, a Washington County grand jury voted indictments against Birger and four of his gang members for the murders of Price and his wife.
The Tribune declared, “Full credit for the solution of the mystery goes to Chief Stack, who started to work on the case the day after the Prices disappeared.”
In December 1928, John Stack was honored by his highway police officers with a banquet at McBroom’s Café in Kankakee.
Earlier in that year, Len Small, who had chosen Stack to head the highway police in 1921, failed to win the 1928 Republican nomination for governor.
The Kankakee Daily Republican reported several speakers at the dinner voiced concern about whether the next governor would retain Stack.
Kankakee Mayor Louis Beckman expressed “hope that the new administration will see fit to retain him as your leader.”
That sentiment was echoed by State Rep. Frank McCarthy, of Elgin.
“There is no good reason,” he said, “for a change at the head of this force and it will be a favor to the people of the state of Illinois if John Stack can be retained as your chief.”
Small’s successor in the governor’s mansion, Louis L. Emmerson, apparently did not agree with those sentiments.
On June 15, 1929, Stack was notified that he was “being released” from his position. The news became public several days later, when “the 160 members of the force received letters from their chief in which he thanked them for their cooperation and told of his release,” reported the Tribune.
Stack was not long without a job. In 1930, he was appointed Kankakee’s Chief of Police, a job he also had held some 15 years earlier.
In 1934, he was elected sheriff of Kankakee County, serving until 1938. Then, rounding out his lifelong law enforcement career, he was bailiff of the Circuit Court until his death in 1942.
