During the early years of the American Civil War, a one-time Chicago police detective served as the eyes and ears of President Abraham Lincoln and his generals. Allan Pinkerton was the spymaster for the Union forces, running a network of agents in border states and behind Confederate lines.
A native of Glasgow, Scotland, Pinkerton immigrated to the United States in 1842 and settled in the small town of Dundee, where he opened a cooperage (barrel-making business). Following an incident in which he helped capture a gang of counterfeiters, he began following a career in law enforcement. By 1850, he had founded a private detective agency, and built a reputation for solving train robberies.
Pinkerton’s work for the railroads led, in 1861, to a very important commission: providing security for President-elect Lincoln on the train journey to Washington, D.C., for his inauguration. Detectives from Pinkerton’s agency had uncovered a plot to assassinate Lincoln as he changed trains in Baltimore, Md.
The President-elect’s train was scheduled to arrive in Baltimore on the afternoon of Feb. 23, 1861. Pinkerton arranged for a special train that would bring Lincoln to Baltimore in the early morning hours. The transfer to a Washington-bound train was made without incident.
For the next several years, Pinkerton would head the Union Intelligence Service, sending his spies deep into the Confederacy to gather information on Rebel plans and capabilities. Operating under the alias “Major E. J. Allen,” Pinkerton himself carried out several hazardous undercover forays through the South. In the later years of the war, he returned to private life, building his Chicago-based Pinkerton National Detective Agency into a major business.
In 1864, Allan Pinkerton made a purchase that would have a lasting effect on the small town of Onarga, Ill. On Jan. 9 of that year, he paid the Illinois Central Railroad $4,067.52 for a 254-acre tract of prairie land just north of the Iroquois County town. He eventually would develop the property into a retreat where he could escape the pressures of living in a big city and operating a high-stress business.
Work began on what he called “Larch Farm” in the early 1870s, with the laying out of carriage drives lined by orderly rows what would become towering larch trees. The larch was an evergreen common in Pinkerton’s native Scotland; he imported a shipload (some 85,000 saplings) of the trees to transplant at Onarga.
A variety of outbuildings included a huge horse barn referred to as “Big Jumbo,” a root cellar, milk house and a structure serving as Pinkerton’s wine cellar. The estate also included a small artificial lake with a rustic bridge.
The centerpiece of Larch Farm, however, was the main house, erected in 1873, which its owner called “The Villa.” About 40 feet square, with a 6-foot-wide porch on each of its four sides, the building was one and one-half stories tall.
Atop its roof was an 8-foot-square cupola, with windows on all sides, surmounted by a flagpole. Whenever Pinkerton was “in residence,” the Stars and Stripes waved from the flagpole.
A report for the Historic American Buildings Survey, written in 1937, described the interior: “The structure as originally built consisted of six rooms, three on each side of a wide hall that ran the entire length of the building. The sides of this hall above the wainscoting are adorned with paintings of battle scenes and officers of the Civil War.”
The floor plan of the building in the HABS report shows three bedrooms on the south side of the hallway. On the north side, two of the rooms are labeled “Social Room.” The third space, on the northeast corner of the house, bears the mysterious description, “Room of Silence.”
The walls of that room were brick-lined to make it soundproof. It possibly was used for meetings between Pinkerton and his agents or for conferring with detective agency clients.
“About 50 feet north of the Villa was a low building called the ‘Snuggery,’” recalled Russell Palmer, whose boyhood home adjoined Larch Farm.
In a memoir published by the Iroquois County Genealogical Society, Palmer noted “it consisted of one large room with a low sloping roof and was designed primarily for drinking purposes and to provide a half underground wine cellar for the owner’s supply of rare old Scotch whisky, vintage French wines and cordials. It was connected with the Villa by an underground passage.”
Views on life at “Larch Farm” varied from one writer to another. In his 1948 book, “Old Illinois Houses,” author John Drury quoted Danville historian Clint Clay Tilton: “The villa never was used as a family home, but was the scene of many a high carnival when he went there with his cronies for days of relaxation. Within the walls of the historic house, leaders in sports, the stage, writers of note and painters of national reputation would gather as his guests.”
Quite a different description was recorded by Russell Palmer in the memoir he wrote at age 94. “Except during the cold winter months, Allan Pinkerton was a frequent visitor to Larch Farm. He would come from Chicago on what was then known in Onarga as the ‘noon train.’
“Upon its arrival at the Onarga depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, he would be met and driven to Larch Farm, where he would have dinner and after a tour of inspection would be driven back to Onarga in time to take the ‘afternoon four o’clock train’ back to Chicago.
“Occasionally, he would spend a weekend instead of only one day, but he always came from and returned to Chicago on these trains. ... According to my personal observations, Allan Pinkerton entertained but few guests at Larch Farm. ... He was a reserved Scot, devoid of social ambition. ... I never knew him to associate with or even be friendly with any resident of Onarga.”
Allan Pinkerton died July 1, 1884, at the age of 64. His sons Robert and William inherited Larch Farm, but had little interest in using it as their father had. The Villa stood empty, and much of the estate’s acreage was converted to cropland. In 1911, the property was purchased by Onarga banker Benjamin Durham; in 1967, Durham’s niece’s heirs sold Larch Farm to the Bork Nursery Company.
Owner Leslie Bork made some repairs to keep the nearly century-old building from deteriorating further. In 2009, Onarga resident Lori Benson acquired the Villa from Bailey Nurseries, which had purchased Bork Nursery Company. She moved the building to her nearby property and embarked upon a several-year restoration project.
