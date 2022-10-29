If you visited Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry as a child, you almost certainly spent some time in a darkened theater on “Yesterday’s Main Street,” watching a now-extinct form of movie show — the silent film.

Introduced in the late 1890s, “the silents” conveyed their stories using on-screen titles and live musical accompaniment. A piano player (or in fancier theaters, an organist) performed appropriate music to underscore the action on the screen; for example, ominous chords to introduce the villain, or a fast-paced, exciting theme for a chase scene.

In Kankakee, the “silent era” began on Sept. 26, 1900, when the first motion picture was presented at the Arcade Opera House on Merchant Street. Each evening for a full week, the theater presented a motion picture program “accompanied by gramophone music.”

