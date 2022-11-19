Joie Ray, Kankakee native and three-time Olympic competitor, loved to run; he was a dominant figure on both indoor and outdoor tracks during the 1920s. Ray’s biographical sketch in the USA Track and Field Hall of Fame describes him as “one of the most versatile distance runners of the 1920s, being able to run competitively at any distance from the one mile to the marathon.”

On the evening of Jan. 26, 1967, at the age of 72, the “Kankakee Flyer” took part in his last race — the prestigious Wanamaker Mile at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Ray’s participation in the event was not as a runner, however, but as the race’s honorary starter.

His starter’s role was in recognition of the fiftieth anniversary of the first Wanamaker race he had won back in 1917. From 1917 though 1924, Joie Ray crossed the finish line first in seven of the eight annual Wanamaker events.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

