On a sunny summer afternoon, you and your family climb aboard your motorboat and set out for a leisurely cruise on the placid waters of Lake Kankakee. Heading northwest from your dock near Bourbonnais, you enjoy the scenic views along the lake’s miles of wooded banks.

Among the trees, you observe many attractive homes on large lots, each with its private dock jutting into the lake’s waters. Some are year-round residences, but a significant number are vacation or “weekend getaway” homes owned by well-to-do families from Chicago. On the lake itself are many watercrafts, from motorboats like your own to pontoon boats, ski boats, sail boats, canoes, kayaks and even jet skis.

Sound like a dream? Unfortunately, it was. The projected lake, created by a large dam on the Kankakee River near Ritchie in Will County, would have stretched upstream for 16 miles, almost to the city of Kankakee. For most of its length, the lake would have been one-half to three-fourths mile in width.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

Recommended for you