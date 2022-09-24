In just a few months, TV commercials will be filled with images of glistening new cars parked in suburban-looking driveways, topped with huge red bows and surrounded by smiling, happy family members.

Surprisingly, the idea of giving an automobile as a Christmas present is at least a century old. In the Dec. 20, 1922, issue of the Kankakee Daily Republican, an advertisement from local Ford dealer Dawson-Gerrity Motor Co. posed the question, “Why not a Christmas present this year that will bring happiness to every member of the family? Why not a big, lasting gift that will call forth shouts of delight from everybody Christmas morning? A Ford car offers a sensible, economical solution to the Christmas problem.”

While an automotive Christmas gift today would have a price tag in the five-figure range, a 1922 Ford could be purchased for as little as $393 (of course, the average weekly wage for a factory worker at that time was $32.92).

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

