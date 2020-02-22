Edouard Beaupré, one of history’s tallest men, visited Kankakee twice — once in life and once in death.
Literally a giant who eventually surpassed 8 feet in height, Beaupré was born on Jan. 9, 1881, in the tiny frontier town of Willow Bunch, Saskatchewan, Canada. The oldest of his parents’ 20 children, Edouard “weighed between 9 and 14 pounds at birth,” according to the Dictionary of Canadian Biography. He began growing rapidly at the age of 7, and by age 9, was more than 6 feet tall. Beaupré topped 7 feet by age 17, and never stopped growing until his death in 1904, when his height was recorded at 8 feet, 3 inches.
The young giant preferred the out-of-doors to the confines of the classroom (he attended school for only four years), at first choosing the life of a cowboy. He worked on cattle ranches around Willow Bunch, where (noted the article in the Canadian Biographical Dictionary) “he learned to throw a lasso from two local cowboys, Johnny Chartrand and John Savary. Unfortunately, he had to give up that work at the age of 17 because ... when he rode a horse, his feet touched the ground.”
The cowboy life, however, had a permanent physical effect on Beaupré: He was kicked in the face by a horse, breaking his nose and causing other injuries that left his face disfigured. “His unsightly face, together with his gigantic size, intensified his feelings of insecurity,” according to the dictionary article.
To make a living, the teenaged giant turned to show business in 1898 or 1899. Initially, he toured Canadian cities; in succeeding years, he made appearances in many U.S. communities. At each appearance, he performed feats of strength, such as bending iron bars and lifting very heavy objects. In one exhibition, he hoisted a 600-pound horse onto his shoulders.
In the cities where he appeared, Beaupré often challenged local “strongmen” to wrestling matches, and usually won. In one highly publicized match, however, he was the loser. On March 25, 1901, he took on Montreal strongman Louis Cyr and was quickly defeated. By this point in his life, the giant’s health was beginning to fail, and his supporters claimed that he would have won had he been at full strength.
For a time, Beaupré tried to return to his cowboy roots, settling in 1902 on a ranch in Montana (perhaps he found a taller horse to ride). Early in that year, newspapers carried the story of a supposed romance of gigantic proportions:
“The marriage of the largest man and woman in the United States, if not in the world, will take place at Helena [Montana] within the next few weeks,” reported the Chicago Tribune on Feb. 1, 1902. “The contracting parties will be Miss Ella Murray, of Missouri, who is 8 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs over 400 pounds, and Edward Beaupre, ‘the Montana cowboy,’ who tips the scales at 367 pounds and is 8 feet in height.” A humor columnist in the same day’s newspaper observed that “The happiest man is the bride’s father, who is tired of buying dress goods by the mile.”
According to a Canadian newspaper account, declining health caused Beaupré to spend most of the year 1903 with his family in Willow Bunch. A Dec. 10, 1902, clipping from an unidentified newspaper indicates, however, that he might have spent at least some of 1903 in Chicago. “Edward Beaupre, the French-Canadian giant, has opened a saloon in Chicago,” the clipping reads. “When business is a little dull he takes a walk around the block and a crowd of people invariably follows him into the saloon ... as though he were the Pied Piper of Hamelin.”
In the spring of 1904, he went on tour again in the United States, then joined the Barnum and Bailey Circus July 1 to appear at the Louisiana Purchase Exposition (World’s Fair) in St. Louis. Two days later, he collapsed while performing at the fair and died of a pulmonary hemorrhage. He was 23 years old.
After Beaupré died, he went on tour again: his embalmed body was displayed at various U.S. and Canadian cities as a sideshow curiosity. In 1907, the body became part of the collection at Montreal University’s Department of Anatomy. Finally, in 1990 — some 86 years after Beaupré died — his body was cremated, and the ashes returned to Willow Bunch, the town where he had been born.
Now, the Kankakee connection:
While any local newspaper mention has escaped researchers, a photograph in the Kankakee County Museum’s archives shows Edouard Beaupré and several unidentified men descending the front steps of the L.N. Betourne Sample Room (saloon/liquor store) on Court Street in Kankakee. The photo may have been made in 1904 on his last tour before going to St. Louis.
Also in the Museum Archives is one of the huge shoes made for Beaupré. Museum records do not specify a donor, but a note inside the shoe states “Giant’s Shoe. Size 22 — 15” long. Worn by Mr. Beaupré, a cowboy giant who was 8 feet tall and who was on exhibit in Kankakee about 1905.” If that year is correct, the “exhibit” was the giant’s embalmed body; somehow, one of his shoes was left behind (or stolen by a souvenir hunter).
