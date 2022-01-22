When the first account of Kankakee’s history was published in 1876, the town had been in existence for less than a quarter century.
Author W.H. Bristol was able to write about the community’s development from personal experience — he had been a Kankakee resident since 1856, only three years after the town was laid out alongside the Illinois Central Railroad tracks. Bristol’s historical sketch occupied 20 pages at the back of the 114-page “A Complete Directory of the City of Kankakee for the year 1876.” Published by A.L. Hennessey in Peru, Ill., the volume was the first to list names, addresses and occupations of Kankakee’s inhabitants.
“It is a complete index or epitome,” noted the city directory’s Introduction, “of the business, industries, educational facilities, population and general standing of a city at the time of publication. ... The historical sketch embraces all the leading events that have taken place during the time the city has been in existence.”
Bristol began his narrative with this description: “The City of Kankakee is situated on the Chicago Branch of the Illinois Central Railroad, 56 miles south of Chicago, and has over 5,000 population. It ... is the largest town between Chicago and Cairo. The original town was laid off into lots and blocks in June 1853.”
He noted that the first freight shipment to Kankakee on the Illinois Central, in July 1853, was a load of lumber for Solon Knight, who used it to established the town’s first lumber yard. The new community’s first store building also was erected in the summer of 1853; Clark & Roberts general merchandise store was located on the south side of Court Street, east of the railroad tracks. (The first transaction at that new store was reported by a later local historian, Burt Burroughs. He identified the customer as Phillip Bacon, and the item purchased as a jack-knife, for which Bacon paid 75 cents).
In 1856, only three years after the first business opened, Kankakee — with a population of approximately 2,500 — was a thriving community. Bristol cited a survey of local businesses taken in that year, which found “Dry goods stores, 14; grocery and provision stores, 8; hardware stores, 4; drug stores, 4; banks of deposit, 2; cabinet ware-rooms, 3; marble works, 1; sash and blind factories, 2; harness shops, 3; stone quarries, 2; livery stables, 2; blacksmith shops, 5; plow factory, 1; fanning mill factory, 1; gunsmith shops, 2; millinery shops, 3; jewelry stores, 2; clothing stores, 4; bakeries, 3; meat markets, 2; lumber yards, 5; wagon shops, 2; brickyards, 1; newspapers, 3, two English and one French.”
The author paid particular attention to one of Kankakee’s natural assets: limestone. “When the city was planned and its prompt building up was projected, a lively hunt was made for proper materials ... At the time the Illinois Central Railroad was built through this place, nothing was known of the exhaustless beds of stone underlying the surface of the earth in this immediate locality. The stone for the railroad piers at the river crossing, for culverts and bridges up and down the road ... and even for the railroad culvert over Soldier Creek, was quarried down the river some five or six miles ... and was obtained at much trouble and expense; while stone of a superior quality, infinite in quantity, and as good as any in the State, existed but a few feet below the surface of the earth, even in the very locality of the Soldier Creek culvert.”
The “exhaustless beds of stone” referred to by Bristol began to be quarried in 1856, when lumber yard owner Solon Knight founded the Kankakee Stone and Lime Company. The quarries operated by Knight’s company were located on both sides of Soldier Creek, between the Kankakee River and the Illinois Central tracks. Stone from those quarries was used for a number of downtown buildings, including several churches (but not for the original Kankakee County Courthouse, which was built with stone from the Illinois Central’s quarry in Limestone township).
The author cataloged Kankakee’s 13 churches (including the “new, beautiful and stately St. Rose”), then moved on to its schools. “As it has been called ‘a city of churches,’ so may it appropriately be called a city of schools,” he wrote. “With regard to what is termed the public schools of Kankakee ... it is believed they will compare favorably with any schools to be found in any of our western cities.”
He singled out “The building known as the High School, a magnificent stone and brick structure, four stories in height” as “one of the finest and most imposing school edifices in the State.” (Located on the southeast corner of Indiana Avenue and Merchant Street, the building was generally referred to in later years as Central School. It was erected in 1869, and demolished a century later.)
Bristol concluded his “historical sketch” with these words, “Having now presented a plain, unvarnished and straightforward statement of matters and things connected with the past history and present condition of Kankakee, we think her claims to recognition as one of the thriving, enterprising and progressive cities of the Great West will be at once admitted without argument or a doubt.”
