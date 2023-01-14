Like people, buildings have a life story. They are built (born), fulfill one or more purposes (live), then cease to exist (die).

Take for example, the three-story Diehl Brewery building. It was a prominent structure in the 100 block of North Fifth Avenue for more than fifty years, until it was demolished in September, 1922. Today, the location where the building once stood is, like many other historic sites, a parking lot.

The large stone building was located on the west side of Fifth Avenue, just south of Soldier Creek. When the structure was erected in the 1860s, however, the creek actually was almost a block farther to the north. Kankakee historian Harold Simmons, in a Sept. 11, 1960, “Up ‘Til Now” column in the Kankakee Daily Journal, stated that operation of stone quarries on either side of Fifth Avenue had redirected the flow of water to the creek’s present bed.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

