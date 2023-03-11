On Friday morning, Feb. 16, 1883, the flat prairie land surrounding the tiny village of Diamond on the Grundy/Will county line was saturated with rainwater and melted snow. Low spots had become pools of water as much as four feet deep.

Just west of the town, several hundred men and boys were at work far below ground, excavating soft coal at the Diamond Mine. They were working with pick and shovel in a sprawling network of tunnels radiating out from the mine’s 92-foot-deep main shaft. That shaft contained the lifting cage (hoist) that was used to bring the coal to the surface. It also was the workers’ means of entry and exit to the mine.

Working at the bottom of the main shaft that morning was a young man named Thomas Daly, who had two duties: signaling the engineer on the surface to operate the hoist, and making sure that the pumps used to remove seeping water from the mine were working properly.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

