A century ago this month, a chapter of Kankakee’s history closed with a crash and a cloud of dust. At 4 a.m. on Sept. 1, 1922, the west wall of the three-story former Diehl Brewery building on Fifth Avenue along the south bank of Soldier Creek crumbled and fell to the ground.

The impact of the falling stone wall shook the neighborhood, and almost certainly awakened patients at Emergency (now St. Mary) Hospital and boarding students in the third-floor dormitory of St. Joseph Seminary. Both institutions were located just over a block to the south of the old brewery building.

“After standing for nearly 65 years,” reported the Kankakee Daily Republican, “the three-story structure built of rugged stone and mortar crumbled, and the entire west wall crashed down, covering the ground for a distance of nearly 100 feet from the base.”

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

