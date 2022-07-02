Shortly before sunrise on Feb. 19, 1959, small knots of people — shivering in single-digit temperatures — gathered on street corners across Kankakee, waiting for the buses that would take them to work or school. They waited and waited, then waited some more, but the buses never came.
City officials checked the Kankakee Motor Coach Company’s office and bus garage at 253 N. Schuyler Avenue. The doors were locked, and phone calls went unanswered.
The Kankakee Daily Journal reported that Victor E. Curtis, operator of the bus line, “could not be located for comment. He did not open the bus terminal and did not answer the phone or doorbell at his home. His car was missing from the garage at his home….From all indications, it appeared that … [he] had thrown in the sponge.”
It was the second time in approximately a quarter-century that Kankakee commuters suddenly found themselves without public transportation. In its May 16, 1932 edition, the Kankakee Republican-News informed readers, “The Kankakee Street Railway Company, which last fall abandoned electric street cars in favor of motorbusses, will go out of business with the last rounds of the busses at 11 o’clock tonight.”
Three employees of the defunct transportation company, Mose Arseneau, Hilaire Regnier, and Ed Schultz, told the newspaper that they planned to form a new bus line and resume service the following day. Unfortunately, the new firm, Kankakee Motor Coach Company, encountered legal problems and government agency delays that lasted for more than a month. Buses did not begin running again in Kankakee, Bradley, and Bourbonnais until Saturday, June 25, 1932.
The Republican-News observed, “The new company had not intended to start operating until next week until the three carriers [buses] could be painted a uniform color and lettered with the company name. However, because of the annual homecoming of St. Rose parish Sunday it was decided to start today.”
The new line quickly became successful: by late 1933, it was carrying 30,000 passengers monthly, and had doubled its rolling stock from three buses to six. It served an area from Bourbonnais on the north to the state hospital on the south, the city’s railroad stations, and most Kankakee neighborhoods.
Demand for bus service remained strong until after World War II, when more and more families began purchasing automobiles. Through the 1950s, ridership steadily declined; despite fare increases, revenues fell while expenses increased.
In March, 1957, Mose Arseneau (by then the company’s sole owner) filed a petition with state authorities to discontinue service, citing operating losses of more than $13,000 over a three-year period.
A bus shutdown was averted when an Ohio firm, the St. John Transportation Co., agreed to purchase and operate the Kankakee Motor Coach Company. Under the sales agreement, Arseneau retained ownership of the Schuyler Avenue bus garage and office, renting it to the new bus line operator.
Kankakee Mayor Ed P. Madison told the Kankakee Daily Journal, “The St. John Company has a policy of strictly sticking to schedules, and we expect that bus service here will be improved. We … are impressed with the manner in which they do business.”
The Ohio company ran Kankakee’s bus system for only nine months, quietly selling it to Victor E. Curtis on January 1, 1958. Kankakee Daily Journal reporter Robert Finan, writing the day after the bus company stopped operation and Curtis disappeared, noted the new owner “didn’t announce it [the purchase] until a month or more afterwards.”
“When Curtis dropped into the Journal office to report acquisition of the bus company,” Finan continued, “he described himself as a man dedicated to the transportation business. He portrayed an extensive career in the bus business although he was a little vague about details. He said that most recently he had operated a charter service near Chicago.”
The bus line Curtis purchased had been steadily losing money, and its small fleet of buses was old and often broke down. A November 20, 1958, newspaper story on customer complaints about poor service noted, “One young woman riding on the Brookmont bus to her job in downtown Kankakee said she had been delayed twice when buses broke down.
“She also said that late-running buses have made her late for her job frequently….Last week, Curtis said he was using three school buses on city transit runs while regular buses are being overhauled.”
Although Curtis claimed that he had five new transit buses on order, the buses never appeared in Kankakee. Two of the company’s existing buses were declared unsafe for use by state inspectors in mid-January, 1959, resulting in shutdown of service across the city for two days while repairs were made.
As losses continued to mount, Curtis fell behind in rent for the bus garage and office, failed to make payments to a local bank on business loans, and paid employees only part of their weekly wages.
The situation came to a head on the morning of February 19, when the buses didn’t run. It was later learned that Curtis, his wife Gladys, and their nine children had left the city that morning aboard one of the company’s buses. They drove to Tampa, Florida, where Victor found work as a bus driver. He would later face misdemeanor charges in Kankakee County of abandoning bus service.
Meanwhile, local leaders were scrambling to find a way to restore public transit for the community. Just a week after commuters were stranded on streetcorners, buses began running again in the Kankakee metro area. The Kankakee Area Chamber of Commerce and city officials had arranged for a trial period of service with South Suburban SafeWay Lines.
Safeway would provide modern buses to operate on the former Kankakee Motor Coach Company routes. In turn, the Chamber of Commerce would guarantee up to $9,000 to cover any operating losses during the first 90 days of operation.
Unfortunately, the experiment did not prove sufficiently profitable. At 5:30 p.m. on August 4, the final Suburban SafeWay buses set out on their Kankakee routes. It represented the end of more than 68 years of public transportation in Kankakee, from the first electric trolley run in July, 1891, to the last diesel bus trip in August, 1959.
For the next 40 years, the Kankakee, Bradley, and Bourbonnais area would be one of the largest communities in Illinois without public transit. In 1998, the River Valley Metro Mass Transit District was formed, and in 1999, began operating bus routes in the community.
Today, it serves Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Aroma Park and Manteno, and provides commuter bus routes to University Park and to Midway Airport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.