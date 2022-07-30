Hero or heretic?

More than 160 years ago, both of those labels were freely applied to the Rev. Charles Chiniquy in a heated controversy that raged in and around the Kankakee County town of St. Anne. The fierce emotions that tore apart the town’s French-Canadian families still echo faintly today.

Charles Chiniquy, the man about whom the controversy swirled, was a French-Canadian Catholic priest who had achieved considerable fame in the 1840s for his anti-alcohol crusade in Quebec. Chiniquy’s Society of Temperance claimed more than 200,000 members who had pledged total abstinence from alcohol.

