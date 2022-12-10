In the years immediately after World War II, Kankakee’s Washington Avenue bridge was a major roadway bottleneck. Fed by traffic from five highway routes, as well as local motorists from the south and southwest areas of the community, the city’s oldest highway bridge was typically jam-packed with cars, buses and trucks. The situation was nearly as bad on the Station Street bridge, the city’s only other river crossing.

The need for a new bridge across the Kankakee River was described in a Journal editorial on Jan. 21, 1951. The newspaper’s editor observed that the pioneers who settled here a century earlier “could not foresee that the city they founded would someday be divided on the south and west by the curve of the river. They did not anticipate streams of vehicular traffic, funneled into only two bridges crawling along at walking speed: a source of inconvenience, irritation, even danger….The safety of 4,000 southside residents, whose homes can be reached only with difficulty by the fire department during periods of traffic congestion, should also be seriously considered.”

Originally built as an iron “wagon bridge” in the 1860s, the Washington Avenue span was replaced by a modern concrete structure in 1904 (The Station Street bridge was erected in 1893 as an iron bridge, but later rebuilt as a concrete bridge similar to the Washington Avenue structure). By the 1950s, the heavily used Washington Avenue bridge was showing its age. “This bridge should be repaired and widened,” stated the editorial. “It cannot be until some other bridge is provided to replace it while it is closed.”

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

