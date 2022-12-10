This early 1900s view of the Kankakee River shows the site where the Schuyler Avenue bridge would be built a half-century later. The low building at left is the Wenzelman sawmill, while the Radeke Brewery is visible through the trees at right. The river excursion boat Margaret is docked at Shekey’s Landing, which was located at the foot of Schuyler Avenue.
By July 1953, work was well under way on the new Schuyler Avenue bridge. This view shows work on the abutments and piers at the north end of the bridge. Visible in the background is the Radeke Brewery, which was located on River Street at Dearborn Avenue.
Although the Schuyler Avenue bridge appears to be complete in this photo from late summer 1954, construction continued on Schuyler Avenue from the south end of the bridge to Route 49/52 south of Jeffery Street. The bridge would not be open for traffic until mid-December.
Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive
Workmen are shown constructing the decking at the north end of the new bridge in this November 1953, photo. The bridge would not be completed for another year.
In the years immediately after World War II, Kankakee’s Washington Avenue bridge was a major roadway bottleneck. Fed by traffic from five highway routes, as well as local motorists from the south and southwest areas of the community, the city’s oldest highway bridge was typically jam-packed with cars, buses and trucks. The situation was nearly as bad on the Station Street bridge, the city’s only other river crossing.
The need for a new bridge across the Kankakee River was described in a Journal editorial on Jan. 21, 1951. The newspaper’s editor observed that the pioneers who settled here a century earlier “could not foresee that the city they founded would someday be divided on the south and west by the curve of the river. They did not anticipate streams of vehicular traffic, funneled into only two bridges crawling along at walking speed: a source of inconvenience, irritation, even danger….The safety of 4,000 southside residents, whose homes can be reached only with difficulty by the fire department during periods of traffic congestion, should also be seriously considered.”
Originally built as an iron “wagon bridge” in the 1860s, the Washington Avenue span was replaced by a modern concrete structure in 1904 (The Station Street bridge was erected in 1893 as an iron bridge, but later rebuilt as a concrete bridge similar to the Washington Avenue structure). By the 1950s, the heavily used Washington Avenue bridge was showing its age. “This bridge should be repaired and widened,” stated the editorial. “It cannot be until some other bridge is provided to replace it while it is closed.”
A year earlier, on Jan. 4, 1950, it seemed that a new bridge would soon be built to relieve the Washington Avenue traffic jams. The Daily Journal reported that Mayor Albert F. Hattenburg had announced to the city council that, “Plans for the construction of a new bridge in Kankakee over the Kankakee River are being laid by state and federal departments.” The bridge would be located at the foot of Schuyler Avenue, the mayor said, noting, “It is quite possible that construction will be started in 1950.”
The planned Schuyler Avenue construction project failed to materialize, however. Instead, a new location — a crossing at Third Avenue — was proposed. Promoting the new location, only two blocks to the west of the Washington Avenue bridge, was State Senator Victor McBroom of Kankakee.
He sponsored a bill appropriating $750,000 to build a bridge at Third Avenue. The bill passed the Illinois Senate and the House of Representatives by large margins, but was vetoed by Governor Adlai Stevenson.
The veto raised the editorial ire of the Journal, which viewed it as an example of partisan politics, pitting the Democratic Governor against the Republican State Senator (Kankakee’s State Representatives, Democrats Harry Topping and Samuel Shapiro, abstained from voting on the bill).
“In giving his reasons for the veto,” editorialized the newspaper on July 22, 1951, “the governor said, in substance, that the State didn’t want to be obligated to build the bridge at any particular location, and that in fact, the State should not be obligated to build a bridge at all, if the Division of Highways decided after study that it wasn’t necessary. If the Division of Highways doesn’t know by now that Kankakee needs at least two new bridges, then it is time someone told them the facts of life.”
The editorial concluded, “Gov. Stevenson does not really intend to build a bridge anywhere in Kankakee in the near future. His veto excuses are obviously just more stalling. The governor and those of his administration apparently prefer that Kankakee’s rightful share of funds for highway improvements be spent elsewhere on log-rolling and back-scratching political projects.”
One year later, on July 22, 1952, Kankakeeans learned that the plans for a Schuyler Avenue bridge had been revived. The Daily Journal, in an article under the heading “Schuyler Ave. Bridge Plans Being Drawn,” reported, “Plans for the Schuyler Avenue bridge are expected to be completed by September and a contract for the project let before the end of the year, according to Frank Barker, chief highway engineer for the state division of highways.”
In the state’s highway plan for 1953, $1,000,000 was allocated for the bridge construction, and an additional $250,000 for acquiring right-of-way and building an extension of Schuyler Avenue from River Street south across the river to connect with state Route 49-52 south of Jeffery Street.
Work on the bridge project got under way in April 1953, and would continue until December 1954. The completed concrete bridge stretched almost 600 feet from bank to bank, supported by six river piers.
The longest span between piers was 117 feet; there were two 90-foot spans, and four of 73 feet. The bridge deck carried four 12.5-foot-wide traffic lanes — two in each direction and two six-foot wide sidewalks for pedestrian use.
Traffic officials estimated that the new bridge would carry some 8,500 vehicles per day, reducing the traffic load on the Washington Avenue bridge by as much as 60 percent.
Official dedication ceremonies were held Dec. 15, 1954, at the mid-point of the new bridge, attended by an estimated 150 local political figures, construction officials and citizens. State Senator Victor McBroom and other speakers at the event stressed that — despite the political bickering over the project in 1951 — the Schuyler Avenue bridge was the result of a unified effort by local leaders.
Vernon Butz, president of the Kankakee Chamber of Commerce, told the audience that the new bridge was “a monument to what can be done by a community that works together, united behind its local officials, representatives, and state senator.”
McBroom echoed that sentiment. “It’s through a united effort that we’ve achieved things like this that we’ve set out to do,” he said. As the Kankakee High School band played the song “Cross Over The Bridge,” noted the Daily Journal, the state senator “cut a bright red ribbon as the final act of the ceremony.”
