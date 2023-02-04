In the years following the end of World War II, the Kankakee area was booming. New industries were locating here, and existing plants were expanding. Record numbers of new homes were being built to meet the needs of returning veterans as they established families. New schools, new parks and other amenities were added.

Civic leaders saw a need for airline passenger and freight service for the growing community. In the early 1950s, two carriers — Lake Central and Ozark — expressed interest in serving Kankakee. There was, however, a major roadblock to scheduled air service: the runway at the Kankakee (later Koerner) Airport was unpaved and too short to handle the DC-3 aircraft flown by most airlines. To meet federal airport requirements, the runway would need to be extended and paved to allow all-weather operation.

In early 1957, a plan to create a Kankakee Valley Airport Authority was developed. Like the proposal that had been defeated in 1946, the new referendum would ask voters to approve creating a new unit of local government with power to build and maintain airport facilities. Unlike the earlier county-wide referendum (which had met strong opposition in the county’s rural areas), the new airport authority vote would be conducted only in a 36-square mile area consisting of “Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, and the surrounding industrial vicinity.”

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

