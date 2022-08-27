“Going to the fair” has traditionally been an end-of-summer highlight for both farm families and city folks. Typically, the fair that people were planning to attend was the local county fair. In the year 1899, however, Kankakee-area residents were presented with not one, but two, fair-going opportunities.

During the week of Sept. 11, 1899, people could attend the Kankakee County Fair north of town or the Merchants’ Street Fair in downtown Kankakee. Actually, many would visit both events at some time during the week.

Some visitors would select separate days to see the two attractions; others would devote a morning to downtown fairgoing, and spend the afternoon at the county fairgrounds. Some hardy souls would return to downtown for an evening under the streetlights.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

Recommended for you