“One of Kankakee County’s most beautiful and historic Catholic churches is a charred ruin today,” the Kankakee Daily Journal informed readers in its edition on Wednesday, July 15, 1959.

St. George church, built in 1872 using limestone quarried from the bed of the Kankakee River, went up in flames late Tuesday afternoon. “The flames were first noticed by Lionel Ruel, nearby farmer who was working in the fields,” reported the newspaper. At about the same time, the church’s pastor, The Rev. John Lynch, “ran from his adjacent rectory and found the sacristy ablaze. This was about 4:30 p.m.”

A crew of painters was working on the exterior wood trim at the front of the church at the time. The fire apparently started in a small room at the rear of the church where the painters’ supplies were stored.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

