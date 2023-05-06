In the mid-1850s, Kankakee was a fast-growing frontier community. Founded in 1853, the town had boomed from essentially no population to about 2,500 residents by 1856. The first plat (map) of the town, drawn in early 1854, laid out 49 residential and commercial blocks radiating outward from the Illinois Central Railroad Depot at East Avenue and Station Street. The town was bounded by Chestnut Street on the north, Chicago Avenue on the east, River Street on the south and Entrance Avenue on the west.

The Kankakee Gazette, the town’s first newspaper, was published by Augustin Chester in August 1853. He reported to Gazette readers that the city “is rapidly progressing in her building, already 15 or 16 dwellings are in the process of erection. Several stores are near completion. … The buildings for the railroad depot are nearly ready for occupancy.”

Advertisements in surviving copies of the weekly Gazette from the mid-1850s (scattered issues from 1854 and 1855, and most dates from 1856) provide interesting “snapshots” of everyday life in Kankakee almost 170 years ago.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive.

