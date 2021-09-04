Masked at first by a dense cloud of water spray, several brightly colored speedboats emerge from a turn and accelerate down the Kankakee River straightaway, each trailing a high-arcing “rooster tail” of disturbed water.
It was hardly, in the words of an old song, “Cruising down the river on a Sunday afternoon.” Instead, it was “Roarin’ on the river on a Labor Day afternoon,” a Kankakee tradition for almost 60 years. Under various sponsorships and several different names, powerboat races were held on the river most Labor Day weekends from 1955 to 2013.
The first Labor Day racing event, held in 1955 under the title of the Midwest States Championship Boat Races, was sponsored by the Chicago Outboard Racing Association and the Kankakee Valley Boat Club. Several thousand spectators lined the riverbanks on Sept. 4 and 5 to watch 225 boats compete in 10 different classes. Although some of the entrants were local, the majority were professional drivers from across the Midwest.
The regatta (as the boat racing event was commonly referred to) in 1955 was, of course, not the first example of a watercraft competition on the Kankakee. Like drag-racing teenagers on country roads, speedboat owners often took part in formal or informal races. An old postcard in the Kankakee County Museum’s collection, dating to about 1910, showed several boats circling on the river just upstream from the IC Railroad bridge, with the message, “Getting ready for a boat race.”
An article in the Kankakee Gazette during the summer of 1890 described what was probably the first recorded boat race on the river. In this case, though, the boats were powered by human muscle power, rather than outboard engines. Held on a stretch of the river at Gougar’s Grove, south of Kankakee, the races involved entrants from three Chicago rowing clubs. Competitions were held for watercraft powered by one, two and four oarsmen on a half-mile course. The newspaper noted that, “a large number of Kankakeeans were present,” and that “It was certainly an ideal day for such an occasion.”
The Labor Day races from the 1950s onward attracted not only large numbers of local spectators but racing fans from across the country. This was especially true in later years when the event became the Outboard Performance Craft National Sprint Championships —typically, crowds of more than 10,000 were recorded on each of the racing days. The influx of race fans, along with the competitors and their support crews, injected an estimated $1 million to the local economy annually.
Through the years, the center of activity was the boat harbor in Beckman Park, and the race headquarters at the adjoining Kankakee Valley Boat Club. The racecourse was a 1-mile oval with the turns marked by buoys. One turn was downstream of the boat club, the other almost to the Interstate 57 bridge, allowing spectators on the river banks clear views of the boats roaring down the straightaways.
On those straightaways, boats in the fastest class, Mod-U, could attain speeds as high as 160 mph. The combination of speed, poor visibility and aggressive competition makes boat racing a dangerous sport. To respond to accidents, the Kankakee Regatta’s Safety/Rescue Team deployed seven boats along the racecourse, staffed with divers and paramedics. Each year at the Kankakee event, one or more drivers suffered injuries from collisions or their boats flipping over in the turns. Although most of the injuries were relatively minor, some were serious enough to require a hospital stay, and one was fatal. The death of Jacqueline Grosso, a rural Kankakee teenager, occurred in 1999. Competing in one of the lower-speed classes, she lost control of her boat in a turn. When another boat collided with hers, Miss Grosso suffered fatal injuries.
In the 1990s, when Kankakee began hosting the OPC National Sprint Championships, the weekend event expanded to four days—with practice runs on Friday, and racing on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The event was also expanded to become a “Festival,” with activities aimed at drawing additional spectators. On the south side of the river were a craft show/flea market, a stage for live music, a carnival and a variety of food vendors. Food stands were also available on the north (Beckman Park) side of the river.
A popular family-oriented event was the cardboard boat race held on Saturday afternoon. At 9 a.m. that day, each team of competitors would be issued large sheets of corrugated cardboard, plastic sheeting and rolls of duct tape. For the next six hours, team members would cut, fold, and tape together a vessel they hoped would stay afloat. At 3 p.m., the boats were launched from the south bank; the first (if any) to make it to the north bank would win the event,
The expanded format and the festival events continued to draw good-sized crowds, but costs increased faster than revenue; the 2013 weekend ended with a profit of only $1,000 after all the expenses were paid. On April 10, 2014, the Daily Journal reported, “The roar on the river is over. The Kankakee Regatta and Festival Committee announced Wednesday that the … tradition of Labor Day weekend boat racing has ended.”
