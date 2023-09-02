For most of Kankakee’s 170-year history, only two buildings have occupied the southeast corner of Schuyler Avenue and Station Street. The first building was most likely erected during the 1860s, and lasted until 1957, when it was demolished to make way for the structure that has been on that site since 1958.

The history of the first building, which operated for a number of years as a hotel named the “Kankakee House,” was traced by local historian Harold Simmons in his “Up ’til Now” column that appeared in the Dec. 9, 1957, issue of the Kankakee Daily Journal. “Trying to do a story of the Kankakee House,” wrote Simmons, “is like attempting to put together a jig-saw puzzle with many of the pieces missing.”

The first owner of the property on the Schuyler and Station corner was Jean Burghart, who purchased it for $500 on Sept. 21, 1858. Burghart and his wife Catherine sold the property in 1871 for $3,100 — more than six times what they had paid for it 13 years earlier. Simmons noted, “In those days, that represented quite a sizeable sum of money which would indicate that a substantial building was involved in the transaction.”

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

