On July 4, 1853, an Illinois Central work train moved slowly southward on steel rails laid the previous day. At what is now Hickory Street, the train came to a halt with a hiss of steam — it had reached the end of the line.

About 600 feet farther to the south, workmen were swarming over a large, two-level wooden bridge that would, a week later, carry the IC tracks across the Kankakee River. To the north, carpenters were hard at work erecting a two-story freight depot on the west side of the tracks at Station Street; work would soon begin on a wooden passenger depot building across the tracks on East Avenue.

Several weeks earlier, on June 8, a plat map had been created for a town the railroad called “Kankakee Depot.” By July 4, it was still mostly a “town on paper,” with a mere handful of houses and store buildings under construction. The store buildings were clustered along what would become East Avenue and along a low ridge that would later be known as Court Street.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

Recommended for you