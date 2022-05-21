Paul Quentin “Quen” Cultra’s first boating adventure began on Spring Creek, which ran through his family’s farm near Onarga in Iroquois County. Aboard a small rowboat, he navigated the narrow and twisting creek northeastward to where it joined the Iroquois River near Crescent City.
He continued northward on the Iroquois to Aroma Park, where it joined the broader expanse of the Kankakee River. Cultra’s voyage of some 40 miles ended at Kankakee’s Cobb Park. The adventurous sailor was 12 years old.
Some 17 years later, in 1968, Cultra embarked upon an even more daring adventure, one that would consume three years of his life and cover a distance of more than 32,000 miles. Piloting a 35-foot trimaran sailboat that he had built in his family’s barnyard, Cultra would fulfill his dream of sailing around the world.
In a 1977 book describing his odyssey, Cultra recounted a conversation he had with a veteran sailboat owner. After establishing that the young would-be adventurer planned to circumnavigate the globe, had never been on a sailboat and didn’t know how to navigate or sail, the man asked, “Have you ever been on the ocean in any kind of boat?” Cultra replied, “Well, yes, but I was seasick most of the time.”
The old sailor told him, “Son, you’ve got more guts than brains, but let me say this. I’ve always wanted to sail on the ocean, but I was always working so hard that I never got around to doing it. Now I have money and a big boat but I’m too old to enjoy it. Go ahead with your dream.”
That conversation took place in Chicago, where the 25-year-old Cultra was working in a factory and banking every dollar he could to finance his dream. Whenever he could, Quen “hung out” with a pair of young boatbuilders, absorbing the techniques he would need to construct his own vessel.
In 1966, with $5,000 in his bank account, Quen Cultra returned home to Onarga and started construction of the 35-foot sailboat that would carry him around the world. The design he chose was a trimaran, which he described as “basically a simple craft.”
It has a large central hull and two smaller hulls, one on each side. The two outer hulls are connected to the main one by stiff crossbeams that unite the boat into a single rigid unit. The important design element of a trimaran is its light weight and low cost.”
During its first season, the “Cultra Shipyard” had a workforce of one: Quen. During the summer and fall months, he measured, sawed and fastened the keel and frames, then applied the 3/8-inch plywood planking to form the three hulls. With the help of two friends, the hulls were coated in fiberglass.
In October, the “shipyard” shut down for the season, and Cultra returned to Chicago to refill his nearly empty bank account. He took a job as a caseworker for the Public Aid Department, and enrolled in an evening celestial navigation class at the Adler Planetarium.
He also met 25-year-old Jack Downs, a fellow caseworker with “a quick sense of humor and pleasant personality. ... He had never sailed and knew nothing about boats, but he wanted to go on the voyage and offered to help finish the construction. I signed him on as first mate.”
Cultra and Downs quit their caseworker jobs in early spring 1967, and relocated to Onarga.
For two months, they worked at exhausting, but well-paying, highway construction jobs, then reopened the “Cultra Shipyard.”
Through late summer and into fall, they put the vessel into final shape — joining the three hulls, adding decks and hatches and completing the “below decks” crew quarters.
The captain and first mate debated various names for the almost-finished vessel.
“The name had to be unique, just as the whole project was unique,” wrote Cultra in his 1977 book. They settled on Queequeg, the name of the Polynesian harpooner in the novel, “Moby Dick.”
During those final months of Queequeg’s construction, various people “stopped by to help out.”
One of them was a semi-retired movie actor from Kankakee, Marden “Andy” McBroom, a friend of the Cultra family. Under his stage name of David Bruce, McBroom had appeared in numerous comedy, romantic and adventure films.
Although he was twice the age of Cultra and Downs, and “his only sailing experience had been with Errol Flynn aboard a landlocked Spanish galleon on a Hollywood movie set,” McBroom would become the third member of Queequeg’s crew.
Once completed, the 4,500-pound sailboat had to be moved to a launching point at Seneca on the Illinois River — a 100-mile trip over two-lane country roads.
Mounted on a large hay wagon, wrapped in black plastic sheeting to disguise it as an “agricultural implement,” and towed by a tractor, the Queequeg made the day-long trip to Seneca.
On Dec. 31, 1967, Quen Cultra’s girlfriend, Judy Cecil, christened the vessel with a bottle of champagne, and it was slowly lowered into water for the first time. That night, the temperature dropped to 18 degrees below zero, ushering in a prolonged cold spell that would cause the Illinois River navigation locks to freeze solid.
Reluctantly, Cultra decided to postpone the beginning of the journey until warmer weather; Queequeg was lifted out of the water and stored on the riverbank until spring. Cultra and Downs wintered in Chicago, working to raise the money that would be needed to purchase supplies for the first leg of their voyage.
» Next week: Quen’s Odyssey Begins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.