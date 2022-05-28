Editor’s note: This is part two of Jack Klasey’s Looking Back column on Iroquois County adventurer Paul Quentin “Quen” Cultra.
“On a sunny morning in March 1968, our odyssey began,” wrote Quen Cultra in “Queequeg’s Odyssey,” the 1977 book in which he described his around-the-world sailing voyage.
“At last, we were leaving. The lines were cast off, the engine roared and the propeller whipped the muddy water of the Illinois River as we slid away from the dock.”
For the first segment of the voyage from Seneca, Ill., to Port Isabel, Texas, the Queequeg would be driven by a gasoline motor (“an asthmatic old outboard”) rather than the wind.
The vessel would not become a sailboat until it reached the Gulf of Mexico at Port Isabel.
“With our second-hand dacron sails still in their red bags and the spars lashed alongside, we headed downriver … [which was] swollen by melting ice and torrential spring rains.”
Traveling only during daylight hours, they covered about 100 miles per day.
With its crew of three — Cultra, Jack Downs and Andy McBroom (retired Hollywood actor David Bruce) — the Queequeg slowly motored down the Illinois River and into the broad Mississippi.
A major concern in this phase of the voyage was avoiding the tremendous backwash caused by the passage of towboats pushing strings of as many as 40 barges.
“Once engulfed in turbulent water, we lost all steering control and went spinning in dizzy circles,” recalled Cultra.
After several months of dodging towboats and surviving violent thunderstorms, Queequeg and her crew reached Post Isabel. There, they would spend the summer months learning to operate under sail in a sheltered lagoon.
The crew’s tutors were a group of Port Isabel recreational sailors who called themselves the “The Confederate Navy.”
The lessons were conducted aboard a 13-foot sailboat “…after hours of practice and several capsizes, we mastered the little craft,” Cultra noted.
In mid-July, he wrote, “The time had finally arrived. Queequeg was ready for her first sail. ... Jack and David trimmed the sails. We gained speed with every puff of wind, heeling a little as we skimmed across the lagoon. ... I felt proud, excited, exhilarated. All the months of work and study were finally paying off.”
After months of sailing practice, final adjustments to equipment and loading provisions and supplies, the crew of the Queequeg sailed away from Port Isabel and into the Gulf of Mexico on Oct. 6. Hours later, two of the three sailors — Quen and Jack — became seasick. After three days, both recovered.
On their ninth night at sea, however, a new challenge arose in the form of howling winds and raging seas. Sometime after midnight, a large wave struck the Queequeg.
Jack was lashed to the ship’s wheel, but the other two crew members were below decks, and were tossed roughly around the cabin.
When Quen took over as helmsman at 4 a.m., “the wind was howling at 60 knots. The surrounding seas were great rolling hills. Massive waves loomed overhead and then pounded down, completely submerging us with tons of green foam.”
The storm finally moderated and allowed them to reach the island of Cozumel off the coast of Mexico three days later. There, they discovered they had survived a hurricane that had caused severe damage to Cuba, 300 nautical miles to the north.
At Cozumel, the Queequeg’s crew was reduced by one-third as Andy McBroom decided to return to Kankakee.
McBroom, twice the age of his fellow sailors, had been badly bruised in the hurricane and found life at sea to be difficult, observing “… at my age, the motion of the boat is too hard on me. It takes all my energy just to put on my clothes, let alone anything else.”
He also had received word that his father, Vernon, was seriously ill.
On Friday, Nov. 29, 1968, the sailing vessel moved through the series of huge locks that make up the Panama Canal, the 51-mile-long waterway that connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.
“In the evening twilight,” recalled Cultra, “the last pair of gates rumbled open and Queequeg glided into the waters of the Pacific.”
Ahead of them lay a vast expanse of salt water — some 12,000 miles in width. It was dotted with islands and groups of islands bearing exotic names: Galapagos, Bora Bora, Fiji, Nuku Hiva, Rarotonga, Mauritius, Papeete, Tonga, Bali. Between those patches of land, however, were wide stretches of ocean that often required weeks to sail across.
Describing the Queequeg’s 25 day passage from the Galapagos Islands to the Marquesas Islands, Cultra wrote, “We saw no sign of human life — no ships, airplanes or floating bottles. Just our little boat upon the immense body of water. No land exists between the two island groups. There was water, miles and miles of water, day after day.”
While the Galapagos to Marquesas voyage was relatively smooth sailing under sunny skies, weather conditions for other portions of the trip varied greatly. Storms with high winds and rough seas sometimes lasted for days; at other times, the opposite condition — lack of wind — prevailed.
With little or no wind to fill her sails, the Queequeg was sometimes becalmed for a week or more.
A projected five-day, 620-mile journey from Tahiti to Rarotonga in the Cook Islands Group, for example, stretched to 16 days.
When they reached one of their destination islands, Quen and Jack replenished their supplies and spent anywhere from a day or two to several weeks ashore.
“On each different island,” wrote Quen, “we always spent a day or two traveling, meeting the people and enjoying the scenery. ... Food and lodging were never a problem. ... Naturally, we ate whatever the natives offered. If they were eating raw fish and breadfruit, that’s what we ate. And some nights, we slept on the dirt floor of a grass hut.”
In early December 1970, after the Queequeg had successfully crossed the Pacific and Indian oceans, disaster struck off the coast of Madagascar.
“A few minutes before midnight,” recalled Quen, “I was violently thrown from my bunk. The sounds of crashing and splintering wood filled the cabin.”
The Queequeg had been rammed by a large freighter, heavily damaging one of the sailboat’s three hulls and causing its tall masts to topple.
The crippled sailboat was hoisted aboard the freighter, which was headed for Mauritius, 700 miles to the east. Repairs to the Queequeg would occupy the next five weeks, delaying resumption of the odyssey until 12 days into the new year of 1971.
