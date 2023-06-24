On Sunday, June 21, 1953, the Kankakee Centennial celebration opened on a high (you might even say “heavenly”) note, with two large religious events.

At 11 a.m., the St. Patrick High School band led a lengthy line of marchers — including hundreds of Knights of Columbus in full regalia with plumed headgear and ceremonial swords — eastward on Court Street from the Courthouse to St. Teresa Church in the Marycrest subdivision. The marchers and hundreds more spectators gathered outside the church at noon for an outdoor “field Mass” celebrated by Joliet Diocese Bishop Martin D. McNamara.

While most local churches had featured a Centennial observance at their Sunday services, there was also a major “Century of Sabbaths” event held Sunday evening at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds. The large crowd attending the event joined in prayer, heard “brief talks by leaders of the community” and enjoyed music provided by the Kankakee Symphony Orchestra and a 300-voice local church choir.

