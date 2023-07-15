“I expected a large number of men from the East before this. There is a great demand for men all over this country,” wrote Chief Engineer Roswell Mason in a report to the Illinois Central management on June 1, 1853. By this time, the railroad crews had laid rails to a point 43 miles south of Chicago (about where Peotone is today).

Finding enough workers to keep the railroad construction on schedule was a major problem for Mason. Most of the Illinois Central’s 705-mile route was through open country, with widely scattered farms and small settlements.

“Construction of so much mileage in a state so sparsely settled as was Illinois in the early ‘fifties was a difficult task, owing to the lack of an adequate labor supply. The pioneer farmers showed little inclination to take part in the work, and there was no mobile labor supply in the larger towns,” noted historian Paul W. Gates in his book, “The Illinois Central Railroad and Its Colonization Work.”

