Fenouille’s European Hotel wasn’t Kankakee’s first hotel, but in the late 1800s, it was the city’s most elegant and popular. When it opened in mid-November, 1886, the Kankakee Gazette reported that the hotel was “of stylish construction and an ornament to the entire street.”
Designed by the Chicago architectural firm of Willett and Pashley, the three-story building on East Avenue featured large plate-glass windows and a rough stone facade on the first floor. The second and third floors were faced with pressed brick, and had large windows for light and ventilation. A peaked roof set it apart from the flat-roofed two-story commercial buildings on either side.
“The office occupies the first floor front, and is finished in oiled southern pine,” continued the Gazette’s report on the new hotel. “The main stairway of oak, running from the office to the second floor, is an attractive piece of architecture, adding greatly to the beauty of the room.” Also on the first floor was a 100-seat dining room; the second and third floors were devoted to guest rooms.
Although it was commonly known as “Fenouille’s European Hotel,” the building was not owned by proprietor Louis E. Fenouille. The builder and owner of the hotel was James Lillie, a prominent local contractor who had erected the multiple buildings of the Illinois Eastern State Hospital (later Kankakee State Hospital; today, Shapiro Developmental Center).
The new hotel was well located on what was then the city’s major business street, East Avenue. Centered on its intersection with Station Street (where the Illinois Central Railroad station was then located), the east side of the street was lined with stores, offices, and other commercial buildings. By the time Fenouille opened his doors in 1886, there were two other hotels within sight of the railroad station: the Exchange (later Commercial) on the northeast corner of East Avenue and Station, and Knight’s (later Central) on the southwest corner of Washington Avenue and Station Street.
When James Lillie sold the building to George R. Letourneau in 1891, Louis Fenouille continued to operate the business. “The property is exceptionally well-located for hotel patronage,” noted the Gazette, “and has always received a liberal share of the public favor....Everyone who knows how attentive ‘Louie’ is to his guests and the pains which he and his wife put forth to make the house as comfortable and homelike as possible, will understand that his success is due to merit.”
“The hotel has been successful since it was opened by Mr. Fenouille five years ago, continued the newspaper account. “Not only have the traveling public accorded it a liberal share of business, but our Kankakee people have endorsed it by their generous patronage.”
In late 1891, Fenouille announced that business had increased so much that the hotel was being expanded. He told the newspaper that the second floors of the buildings on either side of the hotel would be converted to guest rooms. Doorways were cut through the building walls to provide access from the hotel’s office. Fifteen rooms would be added.
Shortly after the hotel was expanded, its name was changed to the “Windsor.” The reason for the name change was not recorded, but it is known that Fenouille sold the hotel business in 1893. Soon afterward, he purchased the Preston Senesac Livery business, located on the northeast corner of Schuyler Avenue and Station Street.
The livery stable Fenouille bought was a fairly small operation, owning only eight horses, and boarding several others. He soon overhauled the business. The Kankakee Daily Republican noted, “... he remodeled and re-erected the building, making it 75 by 150 foot in size. He disposed of all the old stock at auction, and put in new horses, vehicles, and harness.”
Fenouille’s Livery advertised that its specialty was “Fine carriages for weddings or funerals.” It proclaimed itself as “one of the best-equipped stables in the state,” with a complement of 30 horses, “consisting of matched teams and single drivers.”
The hotel business that Fenouille had sold in 1893 apparently changed ownership again within a few years—the 1896 City Directory listed it as the “Hasker Hotel.” In about 1918, it became the “Savoy Hotel,” and in 1927, the name was revised to the “New Savoy.”
In the Depression years of the 1930s, the building was rechristened with the name it would bear until 1964: “Alamo.” By the 1960s, the hotel was no longer elegant, and the street upon which it stood had deteriorated as the city’s commercial center gradually migrated one block eastward to Schuyler Avenue.
Disaster struck the tired old hotel in the bitterly cold early morning hours of February 24, 1964, as fire broke out in a basement stairwell and quickly spread. “Perhaps 15 minutes after firemen arrived on the scene, flames were already bursting through the roof and third floor windows,” reported the Kankakee Daily Journal.
By dawn, the fire was declared under control, amid fears that some of the occupants of the hotel might have perished in the blaze. “It has served as a haven for elderly retired persons, mostly men, and for transients,” commented the newspaper. Two days after the fire was extinguished, officials were able to determine that all registered guests were accounted for.
The Alamo fire was the beginning of the end for East Avenue. More parking was needed by downtown businesses on Schuyler Avenue; demolishing the many vacant and run-down buildings along East Avenue provided a ready-made solution. By the end of the decade, the city’s former major commercial street was an unbroken string of parking lots stretching from Court Street to Station Street.
