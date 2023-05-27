“Seventy-three homes in our beloved Kankakee County have vacant chairs,” noted the Kankakee Daily Republican in a May 28, 1923, article describing plans for the community’s May 30 Memorial Day observance.

“Seventy-three blue stars in the service flag of our county have turned to gold,” the article continued. “Memorial Day is the one day of all the year that we meet on a common ground of suffering, sacrifice, service and loyalty to our country and our country’s heroes.”

The day-long observance on May 30 would honor not only the 73 Kankakee County men who lost their lives in World War I, but the local soldiers who died in the Civil War and the Spanish-American War. Memorial Day (originally called “Decoration Day,” from the custom of placing bouquets of flowers on soldiers’ graves) had been observed since 1868. The event had been established by Gen. John A. Logan, Commander-in-Chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, the Civil War veterans’ organization.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

