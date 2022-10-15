The idea for Lehigh Quarry, now a massive hole in the ground seven miles west of Kankakee, was born, more than a century ago, by two friends walking to work.

Michael J. Edgeworth and Wallis R. Sanborn regularly walked a mile from their homes on Oak Street to the offices of the Chicago, Indiana & Southern Railroad at Fifth Avenue. Edgeworth was the railroad’s auditor; Sanborn was an engineer in charge of maintaining the line’s 200 miles of trackage between South Bend, Ind., and Zearing, Ill..

“Mr. Edgeworth was brought up and worked for years in the Bedford-Bloomington, Indiana, stone area,” wrote Sanborn in his 1965 history of the Lehigh Stone Company, “and as a schoolboy, I had enjoyed many Saturdays exploring the many quarry holes in and around Rockford. So it was only natural that stone was a frequent topic of conversation as we walked the mile to and from the office.”

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

Recommended for you