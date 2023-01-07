HF-SN-98-07403

The prisoner-of-war exchange took place in 1953 at the POW Receiving Center in the village of Panmunjom on the border between North and South Korea. In this photo, the North Koreans are turning over American prisoners to the UN forces.

 United States Air Force photo

In August and September, 1953, more than 3,500 American soldiers released from Korean War prison camps were reunited with their families. At least five of those former prisoners of war returned home to towns in the Kankakee area.

The POWs were repatriated during “Operation Big Switch,” a prisoner exchange following the July 27, 1953, Armistice Agreement signed by representatives of North Korea and the United Nations forces. The prisoner exchange involved almost 13,000 South Korean, American, British, and soldiers of several other nations held by the North Koreans, and nearly 76,000 North Korean and Chinese soldiers held in United Nations prison camps.

The local men who had been prisoners of war were Sgt. Glen Wilson, 23, of Bradley; Cpl. Edward Klimas, 27, also of Bradley; M/Sgt. Charles P. White, 21, of Essex; Sgt. Archie Edwards, 27, of Cullom, and Pfc. Earl E. Leppard, 25, of Watseka. Also released was a former Chebanse resident, Cpl. Robert M. Haram, 30, of Azusa, California.

