“It is my home,” Mary Jane Seehausen told a Kankakee Daily Journal reporter at the Kankakee YWCA in April, 1952. The young woman wasn’t speaking rhetorically — the large wood-frame building at 153 N. Indiana Avenue had been her dwelling place since 1946.

Miss Seehausen was one of more than a dozen young women living at the YWCA, housed in spacious two- or three-bed rooms on the second floor. Kitchen and dining room facilities were available to the residents. The local YWCA had provided housing since it opened the Indiana Avenue building in 1923, and would continue to do so until 1962, when it relocated to its present facilities at 1086 E. Court Street.

“YWCAs around the world are noted as an organization concerned with housing for the young employed woman living away from home,” wrote the Journal reporter in one of a series of articles devoted to the local celebration of National YWCA Week.

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive.

