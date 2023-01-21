The Frederick Swannell house at 153 N. Indiana Avenue was purchased in 1922 as the new headquarters for Kankakee’s YWCA. Posing for this photo in front of the large Victorian building when it opened in February, 1923, were more than 60 prominent local women who were members of the organization.
Taking part in a group discussion on family living during National YWCA Week in 1952 are, from left, Mrs. T. I. Morrow, Mrs. Lawrence Finfield, Mrs. Alexander Bracken, Mrs. F.M. Petry and Mrs. John Frazier.
In this 1952 photo, a group of young women living at the YWCA enjoy an archery lesson. Visible behind them is the Kankakee National Guard Armory, which opened in the same year (1923) that the YWCA occupied the former Swannell residence at 153 N. Indiana Ave. as its headquarters.
During National YWCA Week in 1952, members of the “Y-Juniors” program for grade school girls demonstrated some of the activities, such as croquet, that the organization offered. Taking part in the demonstration are Carol Quaintance, Janice Sturkey, junior counselor Nancy Northcutt, Frances Sturkey, junior counselor Terry Stockstill, Linda Graf and Judy Merico.
Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive
This 1960s postcard shows the modern brick building that became the Kankakee YWCA’s headquarters in 1962. The building, at 1086 E. Court Street, was later expanded with a large addition.
Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive
Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive
YWCA membership was promoted by a number of methods, including this poster created in 1919.
Library of Congress
Library of Congress
Three of the residents at the YWCA were featured in this 1952 photo. Chatting in their second-floor room are, from left, nurse’s aide Ila Wikle; teacher Ruth Pasute, and secretary Luella Hinrichs.
Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive
Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive
Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive
“It is my home,” Mary Jane Seehausen told a Kankakee Daily Journal reporter at the Kankakee YWCA in April, 1952. The young woman wasn’t speaking rhetorically — the large wood-frame building at 153 N. Indiana Avenue had been her dwelling place since 1946.
Miss Seehausen was one of more than a dozen young women living at the YWCA, housed in spacious two- or three-bed rooms on the second floor. Kitchen and dining room facilities were available to the residents. The local YWCA had provided housing since it opened the Indiana Avenue building in 1923, and would continue to do so until 1962, when it relocated to its present facilities at 1086 E. Court Street.
“YWCAs around the world are noted as an organization concerned with housing for the young employed woman living away from home,” wrote the Journal reporter in one of a series of articles devoted to the local celebration of National YWCA Week.
The residential program was designed to provide safe, affordable housing for young women moving to the city to take jobs in local stores and factories. Most were leaving their homes on farms or in small towns for the first time. “Relationship and cooperation among the residence women is at a very high level,” said Mrs. Oliver King, the organization’s executive director.
Providing housing was only one aspect of the YWCA’s service to the women and girls of the Kankakee area. The series of newspaper articles described the variety of activities, groups and programs available, including Y-Teen clubs for junior high school and high school girls, year-round “camp style” activities (such as crafts, day trips, music and dancing lessons) for grade-school girls, and a young adult group composed of working women.
On Tuesday “Y’s Activities Days,” members could take advantage of a wide variety of classes, study sessions and discussion groups.
The Kankakee YWCA was founded in 1907 by local women under the leadership of Mrs. C.C. Crampton. According to a history of the organization written in 1976, its first offices were at 214 Court Street, staffed by Miss Helen G. Vance and Miss Elizabeth Leeds.
Due to limited space, activities such as gym classes and vesper services were held “off-site” — the former at the State Hospital, and the latter at Riverview Hospital, a private healthcare facility located in the former Warren Hickox home at River Street and Harrison Avenue.
In 1912, the organization disbanded, but was revived (again led by Mrs. Crampton, aided by Miss Helen Byrnes) in 1916. The reborn YWCA was housed in larger and more suitable facilities: the former Huling family home at 135 S. Dearborn Avenue.
The 1976 history noted that despite the difficulties of its early days, the YWCA “never faltered in its primary purpose of caring and providing programs as well as shelter and hope for the young girls and women who went to the YWCA seeking help.”
In 1922, the organization was forced to find a new headquarters after losing use of the Huling building in a property dispute. A campaign was launched to raise $25,000 to purchase the large home of hardware merchant Frederick Swannell at 153 N. Indiana Avenue.
“Great enthusiasm prevailed … when it was announced last night that the result of the first day of the campaign showed $11,000 subscribed, nearly half the amount asked in the drive for a new and permanent home for the association,” reported the Kankakee Daily Republican on November 2, 1922.
“It is most gratifying to the Board of Directors to know that the public have this friendly interest in the organization which is trying to do such good work among the girls of Kankakee.”
The YWCA’s drive was successful; it purchased the building in December, 1922, and moved in two months later. For the next 39 years, the building on Indiana would be a busy center of YWCA activities.
In 1962, the organization relocated to a modern, single-story building at 1086 E. Court Street. To meet changing local needs, the YWCA added a large day care center for the children of working mothers.
It continues to offer a variety of services and programs to “advance YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.”
