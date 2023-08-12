The distinctive red-brick church building with its soaring bell tower, located on the northwest corner of Indiana Avenue and Court Street, has been a Kankakee landmark since 1880. The congregation which calls that building home, however, traces its roots all the way back to the early days of Kankakee.

Kankakee’s First United Presbyterian Church was organized on Sept. 28, 1854, by 10 men and women who met with two ministers from the Chicago New School Presbytery. The meeting was held in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Jeptha Ripley on West Court Street. It was the second church organized in the new town of Kankakee; the earliest was First Methodist (now Asbury United Methodist), which dates its founding to December 1853.

The first services for the Presbyterian congregation were held in the newly erected Illinois Central freight house on West Avenue, the town’s largest gathering place (several other pioneer local churches met in the freight house until they were able to erect buildings).

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

