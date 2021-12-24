Red Devils. Giants. Wooden Shoes. Tigers. Kays. Tars. Raiders. Boilermakers.
What could such a diverse group of names have in common?
How about a basketball tournament?
Those names defined the field of high school teams competing in Kankakee’s first-ever Holiday Basketball Tournament, held Dec. 27-29, 1950. The eight-team tournament was made possible by the opening, one month earlier, of Kankakee’s new, spacious gymnasium. The gym, located in East Junior High School across Merchant Street from Kankakee High, could hold 3,250 spectators, compared to fewer than 1,000 at the school’s “old gym.”
Kankakee’s Kays had christened their new facility on Nov. 22, drawing a crowd of 2,800 fans to watch their home team roll up a 48-37 victory over the Blue Devils of Peotone High School.
With a total of 11 games played over a three-day period, the Kankakee Holiday Tournament would provide plenty of action for both local and visiting basketball fans. Pairings for the opening round games on Dec. 27 were the Boilermakers of Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School vs. the Hebron Giants, Urbana’s Tigers facing the Tars of Chicago’s South Shore High School, the East Peoria Raiders pitted against the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes, and the Red Devils of Hall Township Spring Valley against the host Kankakee Kays.
“Bradley faces Hebron at 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon in the first game of the Kankakee holiday invitation basketball tournament in a battle that might well be the decisive one of the three-day hardwood show,” noted the Kankakee Daily Journal on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
“Although Bradley and Hebron are two of the smallest schools in the meet, they have two of the best records. ... Hebron is the only undefeated team entered; Bradley’s record has seven victories and one defeat. ... Actually, close observers believe this shapes up as a wide-open tournament in which not a one of the eight starters isn’t rated a fair chance of going all the way.”
Despite its Giants nickname, Hebron was a tiny school, with an enrollment hovering around the 100 mark. The size factor, plus its undefeated record, earned the team a spot as “the people’s choice,” noted Journal sportswriter Gil Brenner. Unfortunately for them, Hebron’s string of wins was broken by Bradley’s Boilermakers, who won the first-round game 56-53. Hebron would go on to win games against Urbana and Kankakee to capture the Consolation championship.
The other first-round games saw South Shore with a lopsided 53-34 win over Urbana, East Peoria defeating Teutopolis 53-44 and Spring Valley dropping host team Kankakee into the consolation bracket with a 59-43 victory.
Tournament action on Thursday consisted of four games — semi-finals in both the consolation and championship brackets. In the afternoon consolation games, Hebron defeated Urbana and Kankakee eliminated Teutopolis. The evening contests featured East Peoria vs. Spring Valley and Bradley facing South Shore. Nearly 2,000 paying fans were on hand to watch East Peoria and South Shore win places in the championship game.
The tournament’s final session got underway at 6 p.m. Friday with the Hebron Giants living up to their name, defeating Kankakee 64-37 in the consolation final. At 7:20 p.m., the third-place game began, with Bradley facing Spring Valley. It would prove to be the most closely contested game of the tournament, ending with a 57-55 victory for the Boilermakers. The win was fueled by a 24-point performance — the tournament’s highest single-game total — by Bradley’s Ron Dusenbury (he was also the tournament’s point leader, with 59, nosing out Kankakee’s Dick Shultz, who had 54).
The championship game pitted the Tars of Chicago South Shore against East Peoria’s Raiders.
“The Tars copped the crown with ease Friday night before more than 2,000 fans in the big East Junior High School gym when they defeated the East Peoria Raiders 67-50,” wrote Journal Sports Editor Herb Jannusch. “East Peoria, the ‘Cinderella team’ that had won only three times in eight pre-tourney games, gave the Tars trouble in the first half but couldn’t hold the blistering pace set by South Shore.”
The first Kankakee Holiday Tournament was both a financial and an athletic success. Approximately $4,000 came in receipts, while travel, housing and food expenses for the out-of-town teams totaled approximately $3,000. Kankakee High School Principal R.Y. Allison told the Journal that profits would be placed in a fund to help pay for the next year’s tournament.
The athletic success has continued for more than seven decades — the three-day tournament became a tradition for local sports fans, drawing large crowds each year in the week after Christmas (with the exception of 2020, when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
The 2021 Kankakee Holiday Tournament will be Dec. 28-30 at Kankakee High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.