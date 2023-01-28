...Period of Accumulating Snow this Morning...
A band of snow will move northeast from central to northern
Illinois this morning, including over Pontiac, Kankakee, the I-80
corridor, Dixon, and into the Chicago metro. This snow will likely
last near an hour and a half or less, but temporarily fall at a
heavier rate. Some locations might see up to an inch or a little
over of accumulation during this short period. The snow then
should taper in intensity or even stop completely, especially
south of I-80. More snow, or a mix of snow and freezing rain, is
expected tonight.
Expect the period of snow later this morning to produce a thin
coating on roads, especially those that are untreated. Allow extra
travel time and keep extra following distance behind the vehicle
in front of you.
1 of 3
The “air age” came to Kankakee in the spring months of 1927, when Delbert and Martin Koerner landed this Waco biplane on a 40-acre pasture they had purchased for an airport three miles southwest of the city. Delbert Koerner is pictured standing on the plane’s wing.
Photos courtesy of Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive
Only two years after establishing their airport, the Koerners were operating a successful “flying school.” Through the years, they would train hundreds of men and women as pilots. A 1937 tornado destroyed most of the buildings shown here; they were promptly rebuilt.
The “air age” came to Kankakee in the spring months of 1927, when Delbert and Martin Koerner landed this Waco biplane on a 40-acre pasture they had purchased for an airport three miles southwest of the city. Delbert Koerner is pictured standing on the plane’s wing.
Photos courtesy of Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive
The Koerner brothers invited local residents to see Kankakee from the air in this June 1928 newspaper advertisement.
Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive
Only two years after establishing their airport, the Koerners were operating a successful “flying school.” Through the years, they would train hundreds of men and women as pilots. A 1937 tornado destroyed most of the buildings shown here; they were promptly rebuilt.
“Kankakeeland entered the air age Saturday,” noted the Kankakee Daily Journal on March 24, 1957, reporting on the success of a referendum establishing an airport authority for the community.
That “air age” statement was a bit out of date, however —by some 30 years. The “air age” actually began locally in the spring of 1927, when brothers Delbert and Martin Koerner landed their Waco biplane on a strip of pasture three miles southwest of Kankakee. The “Kankakee Airport” they established there is still in operation today, 96 years later, as Koerner Airport.
Within a few months, the brothers had erected a small hangar for their airplane, and began offering the public the exciting experience of flight. A June 1928, advertisement in the Kankakee Daily Republican invited the adventurous to “SEE YOUR CITY FROM THE AIR!”
Prices were listed as “Short Ride $1.50; Over City $2.50 and Long High Ride $5.00. Saturday Children’s Ride $1.00.” The Koerner ad also offered “Flying Instruction” with “U.S. Government Licensed Ships and Pilots.”
A major item of local aviation news appeared in the Daily Republican on Nov. 1, 1929. Under a banner headline, “Work is Started on New Airport,” the newspaper reported that “Kankakee County and Pembroke Township is to be the home of one of the largest aviation centers in the nation.”
The project announced by Republic Aircraft Corporation included a large airport and a “mammoth airplane factory and proving ground for its products.” Also part of the plan was a flying school and a new town to be called “Air Harbor.” Unfortunately, the grandiose project fell victim to the Great Depression and was never built.
Despite the severe economic conditions, the Kankakee Airport continued to be successful. A Republican-News article on May 23, 1932, revealed that the Koerner brothers planned to build a third hangar, and that the airport’s landing strip had been improved by grading and replanting of grass. The airport also maintained an airplane repair facility “which is one of the few in the state whose rebuilding of planes has been entirely approved by the federal aviation authorities.”
With war clouds looming in 1940, there was news that the Kankakee Airport was among those in Illinois being considered for designation as a “national defense airport.” If selected, the Kankakee Airport would receive $180,000 for expansion and upgrading.
“The proximity of Kankakee to the huge munitions plant soon to be constructed near Wilmington is believed one of the reasons for the large development projected for this city,” the Kankakee Republican-News reported on October 1, 1940. The local facility was apparently not one of the chosen airports, however, since no news of such an award appeared in the Republican-News.
In late 1941, there were two aviation announcements of significance for Kankakee. On Nov. 21, Mayor Albert Hattenburg revealed that a long-range planning study had designated Kankakee for eventual development as a “major air terminal.”
Fifteen days later, the Republican-News reported to readers that Kankakee was on the route of a projected new air carrier, Southwest Feeder Airlines. The airline would use twin-engine Lockheed aircraft to provide passenger, freight and airmail service.
“A map of the proposed feeder line indicates air service between St. Louis and Chicago through such points as Centralia, Springfield, Decatur, Urbana, Bloomington, Peoria, and Kankakee,” the newspaper noted.
The airline announcement appeared Dec. 6. America’s entrance into World War II after the Dec. 7 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor apparently terminated both the “major air terminal” and “Southwest Feeder Airlines” plans.
After the war, a movement emerged to create an airport authority that would be responsible for developing and operating a publicly owned airport for Kankakee County. A petition signed by 500 voters was presented to the County Court on Jan. 16, 1946.
“The proposed project would establish a board of commissioners similar to the park districts’ but countywide in scope,” explained the Kankakee Daily Journal. “The board would have the authority to establish airports and other aviation facilities to make communities of the county links in the expanding air transportation industry.”
A referendum on the establishing of a “Kankakee County Airport Commission” was scheduled for April 9, 1946. Although a countywide primary election was being held the same day, “the airport ballot will not be available in every precinct of the county,” reported the Daily Journal. “Only eight polling places have been designated.” For example, voters living in Kankakee, Limestone, Aroma and Otto townships would cast their votes at the Kankakee Public Library.
Despite an advertising campaign stressing the advantages of the airport measure, it was rejected by a 1,442 to 1,252 margin. “The proposition carried in Kankakee, Manteno, St. Anne, Bradley and Bourbonnais,” the Daily Journal noted, “but was rejected by 4½ to 1 in Momence and the Ganeer-Sumner township areas. It was also defeated in other rural areas of the county.”
The creation of a public airport authority would not be presented to voters again for more than a decade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.