“Kankakeeland entered the air age Saturday,” noted the Kankakee Daily Journal on March 24, 1957, reporting on the success of a referendum establishing an airport authority for the community.

That “air age” statement was a bit out of date, however —by some 30 years. The “air age” actually began locally in the spring of 1927, when brothers Delbert and Martin Koerner landed their Waco biplane on a strip of pasture three miles southwest of Kankakee. The “Kankakee Airport” they established there is still in operation today, 96 years later, as Koerner Airport.

Within a few months, the brothers had erected a small hangar for their airplane, and began offering the public the exciting experience of flight. A June 1928, advertisement in the Kankakee Daily Republican invited the adventurous to “SEE YOUR CITY FROM THE AIR!”

Jack Klasey is a former Journal reporter and a retired publishing executive. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at jwklasey@comcast.net.

