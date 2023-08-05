When Jessie Sumner left Watseka at the end of 1938 to travel some 700 miles to Washington, DC, she had just resigned her elected position as county judge of Iroquois County. On Jan. 3, 1939, shortly after she arrived in the nation’s capital, she was sworn in as a member of the United States House of Representatives.

At age 40, Congresswoman Sumner was the youngest woman among the 435 members of the House. The slim, five-foot, 3-inch woman with auburn hair would quickly become known as one of the feistiest and most outspoken Republican members of Congress — especially on the subject of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Asked by reporters for her evaluation of FDR as a politician, she responded with a familiar quote from Shakespeare, “I come to bury Caesar, not to praise him.” One news story characterized her as having “a Shakespearian vocabulary and a William Jennings Bryan flow of oratory.”

