In his autobiography, fur trader Gurdon Hubbard noted that he “made friends with the Indians” and gave them “liberal credits” at his trading post on the Iroquois River (at Middleport, now part of Watseka). He also established “where they severally intended making their hunting camps” during the winter months of 1821-22.

After two winters at the Middleport post, Hubbard and his crew of voyageurs relocated, in the fall of 1824, to a spot several miles farther upstream near what is today the village of Iroquois. The new post, which he called “Bunkum,” was located near the camp of the Potawatomi Chief Tam-a-een, an important trading partner.

Writing about Hubbard’s relocation, local historian Burt Burroughs noted that he “… soon realized that the success of his enterprise depended largely upon the friendship and good will of his … neighbors and to secure and maintain this desired friendship he bent every effort.”

